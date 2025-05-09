HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production recovered sharply in March and grew at the fastest pace in nearly three years, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.Industrial output expanded 7.8 percent year-over-year in March, reversing a 2.7 percent drop in February.Moreover, this was the fastest growth since June 2022, when production had risen 9.0 percent.Among sectors, manufacturing production grew 8.8 percent compared to last year, and output produced in the utility segment was 7.1 percent higher. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production logged a sharp decline of 7.4 percent, which was the first fall in eight months.On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded 3.6 percent, following a 1.1 percent fall in February.Separate official data showed that the annual growth in manufacturing new orders accelerated to 20.4 percent in March from 3.6 percent in the prior month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX