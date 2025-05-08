Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Results

NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SAMG) (the "Company" or "Silvercrest") today reported the results of its operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Business Update

Silvercrest experienced strong new client organic flows of $0.4 billion during the first quarter of 2025. The new assets under management ("AUM") follow on the significant new client flows of $1.4 billion in the 4th quarter of 2024. Our first quarter's new client account flows was in itself stronger than in some recent years. Silvercrest's strategic investments continue to promote growth. The increases during the quarter bode well for future revenue, and we remain highly optimistic about securing more significant organic flows over the course of 2025, as we discussed during our last earnings call.

Total AUM did decline during the quarter as a result of highly volatile markets amidst global economic and trade concerns. Discretionary AUM stands at $22.7 billion as of the end of the quarter, which is flat year over year. Total AUM was $35.3 billion. We expect continued market volatility to affect our short-term results. That said, we believe market and economic dislocations present meaningful opportunities for our business.

Strategically, we will continue to pursue more initiatives to better highlight Silvercrest in both the institutional and wealth markets. The firm has invested in talent across the firm to drive new growth and successfully transition the business toward the next generation. Our new business pipeline remains robust.

Silvercrest will continue to monitor and adjust our interim compensation ratio to match important investments in the business as long as we have compelling opportunities to grow the firm and build our return on invested capital. We will keep you informed of our plans and the progress of these investments.

We also completed a $12.0 million stock repurchase program. We will continue to look for opportunities to return capital to or accrete shareholders, especially as we invest in the business. Our strong balance sheet supports ongoing capital returns as well as our growth initiatives.

On May 5, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A common stock. The dividend will be paid on or about June 20, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 13, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Total AUM of $35.3 billion, inclusive of discretionary AUM of $22.7 billion and non-discretionary AUM of $12.6 billion at March 31, 2025.

Revenue of $31.4 million.

U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") consolidated net income and net income attributable to Silvercrest of $3.9 million and $2.5 million, respectively.

Basic and diluted net income per share of $0.26.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") 1 of $6.5 million.

of $6.5 million. Adjusted net income 1 of $3.9 million.

of $3.9 million. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share1,2 of $0.29 and $0.27, respectively.



The table below presents a comparison of certain GAAP and non-GAAP ("Adjusted") financial measures and AUM.

For the Three Months

Ended March 31, (in thousands except as indicated) 2025 2024 Revenue $ 31,392 $ 30,272 Income before other income (expense), net $ 4,837 $ 5,904 Net income $ 3,928 $ 4,915 Net income margin 12.5 % 16.2 % Net income attributable to Silvercrest $ 2,469 $ 3,000 Net income per basic share $ 0.26 $ 0.32 Net income per diluted share $ 0.26 $ 0.32 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 6,497 $ 7,453 Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 20.7 % 24.6 % Adjusted net income1 $ 3,894 $ 4,718 Adjusted basic earnings per share1, 2 $ 0.29 $ 0.34 Adjusted diluted earnings per share1, 2 $ 0.27 $ 0.33 Assets under management at period end (billions) $ 35.3 $ 34.5 Average assets under management (billions)3 $ 35.9 $ 33.9 Discretionary assets under management (billions) $ 22.7 $ 22.7

1 Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures and are explained and reconciled to the comparable GAAP measures in Exhibits 2 and 3. 2 Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share measures for the three months ended March 31, 2025 are based on the number of shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock outstanding as of March 31, 2025. Adjusted diluted earnings per share are further based on the addition of unvested restricted stock units and non-qualified stock options to the extent dilutive at the end of the reporting period. 3 We have computed average AUM by averaging AUM at the beginning of the applicable period and AUM at the end of the applicable period.

AUM at $35.3 Billion

Silvercrest's discretionary AUM remained flat at $22.7 billion at March 31, 2025 and 2024. Silvercrest's total AUM increased by $0.8 billion, or 2.3%, to $35.3 billion at March 31, 2025, from $34.5 billion at March 31, 2024. The increase was attributable to market appreciation of $0.8 billion.

Silvercrest's discretionary assets under management decreased by $0.6 billion, or 2.6%, to $22.7 billion at March 31, 2025, from $23.3 billion at December 31, 2024. The decrease was attributable to market depreciation of $0.9 billion partially offset by net client inflows of $0.3 billion. Silvercrest's total AUM decreased by $1.2 billion, or 3.3%, to $35.3 billion at March 31, 2025, from $36.5 billion at December 31, 2024. The decrease was attributable to market depreciation of $1.4 billion, partially offset by net client inflows of $0.2 billion.

First Quarter 2025 vs. First Quarter 2024

Revenue increased by $1.1 million, or 3.7%, to $31.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from $30.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This increase was driven by market appreciation during the twelve month period.

Total expenses increased by $2.2 million, or 9.0%, to $26.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from $24.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Compensation and benefits expense increased by $1.2 million, or 6.9%, to $18.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $17.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in equity-based compensation of $0.1 million and salaries and benefits of $1.5 million primarily as a result of merit-based increases, partially offset by decreases in the accrual for bonuses of $0.3 million and severance expense of $0.1 million. General and administrative expenses increased by $1.0 million, or 14.6%, to $7.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $6.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This was primarily attributable to increases in professional fees of $0.3 million, portfolio and systems expense of $0.3 million, recruiting costs of $0.1 million, marketing and advertising costs of $0.1 million, office expenses of $0.1 million and travel and entertainment expenses of $0.1 million.

Consolidated net income was $3.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to consolidated net income of $4.9 million for the same period in the prior year. Net income attributable to Silvercrest was $2.5 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Our Adjusted Net Income1 was $3.9 million, or $0.29 per adjusted basic share and $0.27 per adjusted diluted share2, for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $6.5 million, or 20.7% of revenue, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $7.5 million, or 24.6% of revenue, for the same period in the prior year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash and cash equivalents were $36.3 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $68.6 million at December 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, there was nothing outstanding under our term loan with City National Bank and nothing outstanding on our revolving credit facility with City National Bank.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.'s total equity was $81.0 million at March 31, 2025. We had 9,473,772 shares of Class A common stock outstanding and 4,081,055 shares of Class B common stock outstanding at March 31, 2025.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional insight, promote transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, we supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with GAAP with Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share, which are non-GAAP financial measures of earnings. These adjustments, and the non-GAAP financial measures that are derived from them, provide supplemental information to analyze our operations between periods and over time. Investors should consider our non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA represents net income before provision for income taxes, interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA without giving effect to the Delaware franchise tax, professional fees associated with acquisitions or financing transactions, gains on extinguishment of debt or other obligations related to acquisitions, impairment charges and losses on disposals or abandonment of assets and leaseholds, client reimbursements and fund redemption costs, severance and other similar expenses, but including partner incentive allocations, prior to our initial public offering, as an expense. We believe that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring earnings of the Company, taking into account earnings attributable to both Class A and Class B stockholders.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenue. We believe that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted EBITDA Margin, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring profitability of the Company, taking into account profitability attributable to both Class A and Class B stockholders.

Adjusted Net Income represents recurring net income without giving effect to professional fees associated with acquisitions or financing transactions, losses on forgiveness of notes receivable from our partners, gains on extinguishment of debt or other obligations related to acquisitions, impairment charges and losses on disposals or abandonment of assets and leaseholds, client reimbursements and fund redemption costs, severance and other similar expenses. Furthermore, Adjusted Net Income includes income tax expense assuming a blended corporate rate of 26%. We believe that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring income of the Company, taking into account income attributable to both Class A and Class B stockholders.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share represents Adjusted Net Income divided by the actual Class A and Class B shares outstanding as of the end of the reporting period for basic Adjusted Earnings Per Share, and to the extent dilutive, we add unvested restricted stock units and non-qualified stock options to the total shares outstanding to compute diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share. As a result of our structure, which includes a non-controlling interest, we believe that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted Earnings Per Share, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring earnings per share of the Company as a whole as opposed to being limited to our Class A common stock.



Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on May 9, 2025, at 8:30 am (Eastern Time) to discuss these results. Hosting the call will be Richard R. Hough III, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Scott A. Gerard, Chief Financial Officer. Listeners may access the call by dialing 1-844-836-8743 or for international listeners the call may be accessed by dialing 1-412-317-5723. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.silvercrestgroup.com . An archived replay of the call will be available after the completion of the live call on the Investor Relations page of the Silvercrest website at http://ir.silvercrestgroup.com/.

Exhibit 1

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts or as noted) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenue Management and advisory fees $ 30,268 $ 29,165 Family office services 1,124 1,107 Total revenue 31,392 30,272 Expenses Compensation and benefits 18,881 17,669 General and administrative 7,674 6,699 Total expenses 26,555 24,368 Income before other (expense) income, net 4,837 5,904 Other (expense) income, net Other (expense) income, net 7 8 Interest income 273 347 Interest expense (15 ) (51 ) Total other (expense) income, net 265 304 Income before provision for income taxes 5,102 6,208 Provision for income taxes (1,174 ) (1,293 ) Net income 3,928 4,915 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests (1,459 ) (1,915 ) Net income attributable to Silvercrest $ 2,469 $ 3,000 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.32 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.32 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 9,581,779 9,480,027 Diluted 9,618,888 9,515,581



Exhibit 2

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP ("Adjusted") Adjusted EBITDA Measure

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts or as noted) Adjusted EBITDA For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure: Net income $ 3,928 $ 4,915 Provision for income taxes 1,174 1,293 Delaware Franchise Tax 50 50 Interest expense 15 51 Interest income (273 ) (347 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,039 1,019 Equity-based compensation 454 354 Other adjustments (A) 110 118 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,497 $ 7,453 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20.7 % 24.6 % (A) Other adjustments consist of the following:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Severance $ - $ 60 Other (a) 110 58 Total other adjustments $ 110 $ 118

(a) For the three months ended March 31, 2025, represents an ASC 842 rent adjustment of $48 related to the amortization of property lease incentives and sign-on bonuses of $62. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, represents an ASC 842 rent adjustment of $48 related to the amortization of property lease incentives and software implementation costs of $10.



Exhibit 3

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP ("Adjusted")

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Measures

(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts or as noted) Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure: Net income $ 3,928 $ 4,915 Consolidated GAAP Provision for income taxes 1,174 1,293 Delaware Franchise Tax 50 50 Other adjustments (A) 110 118 Adjusted earnings before provision for income taxes 5,262 6,376 Adjusted provision for income taxes: Adjusted provision for income taxes (26% assumed tax rate) (1,368 ) (1,658 ) Adjusted net income $ 3,894 $ 4,718 GAAP net income per share (B): Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.32 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.32 Adjusted earnings per share/unit (B): Basic $ 0.29 $ 0.34 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.33 Shares/units outstanding: Basic Class A shares outstanding 9,474 9,482 Basic Class B shares/units outstanding 4,081 4,428 Total basic shares/units outstanding 13,555 13,910 Diluted Class A shares outstanding (C) 9,511 9,518 Diluted Class B shares/units outstanding (D) 4,652 4,817 Total diluted shares/units outstanding 14,163 14,335

(A) See A in Exhibit 2. (B) GAAP earnings per share is strictly attributable to Class A stockholders. Adjusted earnings per share takes into account earnings attributable to both Class A and Class B stockholders. (C) Includes 37,109 and 35,554 unvested restricted stock units at March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

(D) Includes 205,079 and 240,998 unvested restricted stock units at March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and 366,293 and 147,506 unvested non-qualified options at March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.



Exhibit 4

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Unaudited and in thousands) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,255 $ 68,611 Investments 1,007 1,354 Receivables, net 12,288 12,225 Due from Silvercrest Funds 736 945 Furniture, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 7,331 7,387 Goodwill 63,675 63,675 Operating lease assets 14,925 16,032 Finance lease assets 221 254 Intangible assets, net 16,096 16,644 Deferred tax asset 3,813 4,220 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,579 3,085 Total assets $ 159,926 $ 194,432 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,494 $ 1,953 Accrued compensation 9,085 39,865 Operating lease liabilities 21,023 22,270 Finance lease liabilities 230 262 Deferred tax and other liabilities 10,402 10,389 Total liabilities 43,234 74,739 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10) Equity Preferred Stock, par value $0.01, 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued

and outstanding - - Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 10,765,114

and 9,473,772 issued and outstanding, respectively, as of March 31, 2025;

10,450,559 and 9,376,280 issued and outstanding, respectively, as of December 31, 2024 107 104 Class B Common Stock, par value $0.01, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 4,081,052

and 4,373,315 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024,

respectively 39 42 Additional Paid-In Capital 59,068 56,369 Treasury Stock, at cost, 1,291,342 and 1,074,279 shares as of March 31, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively (23,634 ) (19,728 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (49 ) (43 ) Retained earnings 44,511 43,953 Total Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.'s equity 80,042 80,697 Non-controlling interests 36,650 38,996 Total equity 116,692 119,693 Total liabilities and equity $ 159,926 $ 194,432



Exhibit 5

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Total Assets Under Management

(Unaudited and in billions) Total Assets Under Management: Three Months Ended

March 31, % Change from

March 31, 2025 2024 2024 Beginning assets under management $ 36.5 $ 33.3 9.6 % Gross client inflows 1.4 1.2 16.7 % Gross client outflows (1.2 ) (1.5 ) 20.0 % Net client flows 0.2 (0.3 ) 166.7 % Market (depreciation)/appreciation (1.4 ) 1.5 -193.3 % Ending assets under management $ 35.3 $ 34.5 2.3 %



Exhibit 6

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Discretionary Assets Under Management

(Unaudited and in billions) Discretionary Assets Under Management: Three Months Ended

March 31, % Change from

March 31, 2025 2024 2024 Beginning assets under management $ 23.3 $ 21.9 6.4 % Gross client inflows 1.0 0.7 42.9 % Gross client outflows (0.7 ) (1.1 ) 36.4 % Net client flows 0.3 (0.4 ) 175.0 % Market (depreciation)/appreciation (0.9 ) 1.2 -175.0 % Ending assets under management $ 22.7 $ 22.7 0.0 %



Exhibit 7

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Non-Discretionary Assets Under Management

(Unaudited and in billions) Non-Discretionary Assets Under Management: Three Months Ended

March 31, % Change from

March 31, 2025 2024 2024 Beginning assets under management $ 13.2 $ 11.4 15.8 % Gross client inflows 0.4 0.5 -20.0 % Gross client outflows (0.5 ) (0.4 ) -25.0 % Net client flows (0.1 ) 0.1 -200.0 % Market (depreciation)/appreciation (0.5 ) 0.3 -266.7 % Ending assets under management $ 12.6 $ 11.8 6.8 %



Exhibit 8

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Assets Under Management

(Unaudited and in billions) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Total AUM as of January 1, $ 36.455 $ 33.281 Discretionary AUM: Total Discretionary AUM as of January 1, $ 23.319 $ 21.885 New client accounts/assets (1) 0.438 0.035 Closed accounts (2) (0.055 ) (0.439 ) Net cash inflow/(outflow) (3) (0.115 ) 0.007 Non-discretionary to Discretionary AUM (4) 0.001 (0.002 ) Market (depreciation)/appreciation (0.933 ) 1.195 Change to Discretionary AUM (0.664 ) 0.796 Total Discretionary AUM at March 31, 22.655 22.681 Change to Non-Discretionary AUM (5) (0.463 ) 0.432 Total AUM as of March 31, $ 35.328 $ 34.509

(1) Represents new account flows from both new and existing client relationships. (2) Represents closed accounts of existing client relationships and those that terminated. (3) Represents periodic cash flows related to existing accounts. (4) Represents client assets that converted to Discretionary AUM from Non-Discretionary AUM. (5) Represents the net change to Non-Discretionary AUM.



Exhibit 9

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Equity Investment Strategy Composite Performance1, 2

As of March 31, 2025

(Unaudited) PROPRIETARY EQUITY PERFORMANCE 1, 2 ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE INCEPTION 1-YEAR 3-YEAR 5-YEAR 7-YEAR INCEPTION Large Cap Value Composite 4/1/02 1.1 4.4 15.4 9.8 9.3 Russell 1000 Value Index 7.2 6.6 16.2 9.2 7.9 Small Cap Value Composite 4/1/02 -4.1 3.3 15.6 6.5 9.8 Russell 2000 Value Index -3.1 0.1 15.3 5.3 7.4 Smid Cap Value Composite 10/1/05 -0.8 1.3 14.6 6.1 8.9 Russell 2500 Value Index -1.5 2.3 16.7 6.7 7.4 Multi Cap Value Composite 7/1/02 0.4 2.7 14.6 7.7 9.3 Russell 3000 Value Index 6.7 6.3 16.1 9.0 8.4 Equity Income Composite 12/1/03 1.2 3.0 13.2 7.3 10.5 Russell 3000 Value Index 6.7 6.3 16.1 9.0 8.5 Focused Value Composite 9/1/04 6.3 0.4 11.2 4.9 9.1 Russell 3000 Value Index 6.7 6.3 16.1 9.0 8.3 Small Cap Opportunity Composite 7/1/04 -6.2 2.8 15.0 7.9 10.2 Russell 2000 Index -4.0 0.5 13.3 5.4 7.5 Small Cap Growth Composite 7/1/04 -8.6 -4.1 14.5 8.4 9.6 Russell 2000 Growth Index -4.9 0.8 10.8 5.0 7.8 Smid Cap Growth Composite 1/1/06 -2.7 -3.5 14.3 10.7 10.1 Russell 2500 Growth Index -6.4 0.6 11.4 6.7 8.7