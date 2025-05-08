Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2025 23:18 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Parex Resources Inc.: Parex Resources Announces Voting Results of Shareholders' Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex" or the "Company") (TSX: PXT) is pleased to announce that on May 8, 2025, it held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") and all matters presented for approval have been fully authorized and approved.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of nine nominees as directors of Parex to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

DirectorVOTES IN FAVORVOTES WITHHELD
NumberPercentageNumberPercentage
Lynn Azar62,921,41299.41%375,4190.59%
Sigmund Cornelius62,947,63699.45%349,1950.55%
Wayne Foo62,313,10598.45%983,7261.55%
Mona Jasinski63,132,82399.74%164,0080.26%
Jeff Lawson63,142,30999.76%154,5220.24%
G.R. (Bob) MacDougall62,922,12199.41%374,7100.59%
Glenn McNamara61,045,20696.44%2,251,6253.56%
Imad Mohsen62,936,76099.43%360,0710.57%
Carmen Sylvain61,673,29897.44%1,623,5332.56%

In addition, a non-binding advisory resolution concerning the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

VOTES FOR
NumberPercentage
60,730,71895.95%

Full voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Parex Resources Inc.

Parex is one of the largest independent oil and gas companies in Colombia, focusing on sustainable conventional production. The Company's corporate headquarters are in Calgary, Canada, with an operating office in Bogotá, Colombia. Parex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PXT.

For more information, please contact:

Mike Kruchten
Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Corporate Planning
Parex Resources Inc.
403-517-1733
investor.relations@parexresources.com



PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c5d624f6-5469-49f4-84c4-e0c701fadfb7



