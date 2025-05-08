Parex Resources Inc.: Parex Resources Announces Voting Results of Shareholders' Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex" or the "Company") (TSX: PXT) is pleased to announce that on May 8, 2025, it held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") and all matters presented for approval have been fully authorized and approved.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of nine nominees as directors of Parex to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Director VOTES IN FAVOR VOTES WITHHELD Number Percentage Number Percentage Lynn Azar 62,921,412 99.41% 375,419 0.59% Sigmund Cornelius 62,947,636 99.45% 349,195 0.55% Wayne Foo 62,313,105 98.45% 983,726 1.55% Mona Jasinski 63,132,823 99.74% 164,008 0.26% Jeff Lawson 63,142,309 99.76% 154,522 0.24% G.R. (Bob) MacDougall 62,922,121 99.41% 374,710 0.59% Glenn McNamara 61,045,206 96.44% 2,251,625 3.56% Imad Mohsen 62,936,760 99.43% 360,071 0.57% Carmen Sylvain 61,673,298 97.44% 1,623,533 2.56%

In addition, a non-binding advisory resolution concerning the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

VOTES FOR

Number Percentage 60,730,718 95.95%

About Parex Resources Inc.

Parex is one of the largest independent oil and gas companies in Colombia, focusing on sustainable conventional production. The Company's corporate headquarters are in Calgary, Canada, with an operating office in Bogotá, Colombia. Parex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PXT.

