Freitag, 09.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rallye naht! Die Wette eines Milliardärs auf die Zukunft des Kupfers...
WKN: A0LF51 | ISIN: CA4085491039 | Ticker-Symbol: T11
Frankfurt
09.05.25 | 08:43
59,50 Euro
+1,71 % +1,00
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2025 00:12 Uhr
13 Leser
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

GUELPH, Ontario, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammond Power Solutions Inc. ("HPS") (TSX: HPS.A) a leading manufacturer of dry-type transformers, power quality products and related magnetics, today announced in accordance with the Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held Thursday, May 8, 2025 in Guelph, Ontario.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the appointment of KPMG LLP as its outside auditors and the election of all Director Nominees as follows:

1) ELECTION OF DIRECTORS


MOTIONS

NUMBER OF VOTESPERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
FORAGAINSTWITHHELDSPOILEDNON VOTEFORAGAINSTWITHHELD
Elect William G. Hammond as Director16,392,7370231,7590214,31398.61%0.00%1.39%
Elect Dahra Granovsky as Director16,571,8390106,6570214,31399.36%0.00%0.64%
Elect Fred M. Jaques as Director15,537,03301,087,4630214,31393.46%0.00%6.54%
Elect J. David M. Wood as Director16,419,0980205,3980214,31398.76%0.00%1.24%
Elect Anne Marie Turnbull as Director16,559,531064,9650214,31399.61%0.00%0.39%
Elect Christopher Huether as Director16,533,016091,4800214,31399.45%0.00%0.55%
Elect Adrian Thomas as Director15,546,946077,5500214,31399.53%0.00%0.47%
Elect Nathalie Pilon as Director16,545,028079,4680214,31399.52%0.00%0.48%
Elect Gregory Yull as Director16,527,434097,0620214,31399.420.00%0.58%

2)APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS


MOTIONS

NUMBER OF VOTESPERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
FORAGAINSTWITHHELDSPOILEDNON VOTEFORAGAINSTWITHHELD
Appointment of Auditors15,931,1780907,6300194.610.00%5.39%

*the number of votes disclosed reflects all proxies received by management in connection with the meeting.

ABOUT HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS INC.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSX: HPS.A) enables electrification through its broad range of dry-type transformers, power quality products and related magnetics. HPS' standard and custom-designed products are essential and ubiquitous in electrical distribution networks through an extensive range of end-user applications. The Company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States (U.S.), Mexico and India and sells its products around the globe. HPS shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol HPS.A.

Hammond Power Solutions - Energizing Our World

For further information, please contact:

David Feick
Investor Relations (519) 822-2441 x453
ir@hammondpowersolutions.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
