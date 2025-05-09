Anzeige
WKN: A0B8TG | ISIN: CA8051121090
Tradegate
09.05.25 | 08:07
12,300 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAVARIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAVARIA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,80012,50011:15
12,10012,30008:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2025
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Savaria Corporation: Savaria Announces the Voting Results for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

LAVAL, Québec, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation ("Savaria") (TSX: SIS) a global leader in the accessibility industry, announces today the voting results at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today (the "'Meeting").

Election of Directors

All the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular, prepared in connection with the Meeting, were elected as directors by a resolution passed by a majority of the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, to hold office until the next annual meeting following their election or until their successors are elected or appointed without a ballot being conducted. The following represents the proxies received with regard to such matter:

Nominees
IN FAVORWITHHOLD
(#)(%)(#)(%)
Caroline Bérubé48,623,64395.182,462,8204.82
Jean-Marie Bourassa48,776,05195.482,310,4124.52
Marcel Bourassa48.762,21395.452,324,2504.55
Sébastien Bourassa48,934,72195.792,151,7424.21
Jean-Louis Chapdelaine48,785,36595.502,301,0984.50
Peter Drutz45,983,15090.015,103,3139.99
Sylvain Dumoulin48,787,77195.502,298,6924.50
Anne Le Breton48,622,01395.182,464,4504.82
Pernilla Lindén50,989,38099.8197,0830.19
Alain Tremblay41,500,26081.249,586,20318.76


About Savaria Corporation

Savaria Corporation (savaria.com) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (UK, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Czech Republic), Australia and China. Savaria employs approximately 2,500 people globally and its plants are located across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Europe and China.

For further information:
Sébastien Bourassa
President and CEO
1. 800.661.5112
sb@savaria.com

Stephen Reitknecht, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
1.800.661.5112, ext. 3370
sreitknecht@savaria.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/savariabettermobility
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/savariacorp/
LinkedIn: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/savaria


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
