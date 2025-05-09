Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rallye naht! Die Wette eines Milliardärs auf die Zukunft des Kupfers...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YD8C | ISIN: CA15135U1093 | Ticker-Symbol: CXD
Tradegate
08.05.25 | 15:32
10,986 Euro
-3,46 % -0,394
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CENOVUS ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENOVUS ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,37211,54011:17
11,37211,54011:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2025 04:36 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cenovus Energy Inc.: Cenovus reports voting results of annual meeting of shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) held its annual meeting of shareholders on May 8, 2025. Each matter voted on is described in greater detail in the Corporation's 2025 Management Information Circular dated March 12, 2025.

Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting:

Appointment of Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was reappointed as auditor of the Corporation.

Votes forVotes withheld
NumberPercentNumberPercent
1,479,069,15999.586,198,4570.42


Election of Directors

Each of the following 14 nominees proposed by management were elected directors of the Corporation:

NomineeVotes forVotes against
NumberPercentNumberPercent
Stephen E. Bradley1,436,654,78299.477,633,1570.53
Keith M. Casey1,433,735,07599.2710,553,9160.73
Michael J. Crothers1,433,314,57299.2410,975,1970.76
James D. Girgulis1,437,307,36099.526,982,4110.48
Jane E. Kinney1,431,229,02199.1013,059,2460.90
Eva L. Kwok1,426,200,87798.7518,086,8921.25
Melanie A. Little1,432,129,62599.1612,159,3630.84
Richard J. Marcogliese1,429,056,09898.9515,233,6731.05
Chana L. Martineau1,437,677,88899.546,611,8810.46
Jonathan M. McKenzie1,433,520,85899.2510,766,9140.75
Claude Mongeau1,408,344,56697.5135,944,4252.49
Alexander J. Pourbaix1,417,365,41498.1426,924,3561.86
Frank J. Sixt1,154,291,94779.92289,997,82120.08
Rhonda I. Zygocki1,419,942,30598.3124,347,4631.69

Cenovus welcomes Chana Martineau to the Board of Directors. Ms. Martineau is the Chief Executive Officer of the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation, and brings more than 30 years of financial strategy and management experience to the Board.

As part of Cenovus's leadership succession plan, effective at the conclusion of the 2025 annual meeting of shareholders, Alex Pourbaix moved to the role of non-independent Chair of the Board of Directors. Claude Mongeau continues in the role of Lead Independent Director.

Non-Binding Advisory Vote on the Corporation's Approach to Executive Compensation

An advisory resolution was passed to accept the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.

Votes forVotes against
NumberPercentNumberPercent
1,405,612,74197.3238,667,0292.68


Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is committed to maximizing value by developing its assets in a safe, responsible and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company's preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

Find Cenovus on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

Cenovus contacts

Investors

Investor Relations general line

403-766-7711

Media

Media Relations general line

403-766-7751


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.