VGP NV: VGP Trading Update

9 May 2025, 7:00 am, Antwerp, Belgium: VGP NV ('VGP' or 'the Group') today published its trading update for the first four months of 2025:

In March and April 2025, VGP successfully issued a € 500 million bond maturing in 2031 with a 4.25% coupon-attracting strong investor demand-and completed a € 200 million liability management transaction to repurchase existing bonds, thereby optimizing its debt profile and reducing refinancing risk;

VGP increased and prolonged its Revolving Credit Facilities in '25 to € 500 million. These remain to date fully undrawn;

VGP expects to materialize the disposal of VGP Park Riga to its tenant in Q3 '25, generating over + € 30 million of gross cash proceeds;

The Group is anticipating a number of closings to occur with multiple of its Joint Ventures in H2 '25.

Operational PV capacity has further increased during the first four months of 2025 with 115 projects completed delivering 163.2 MWp compared to 155.7 MWp as of Dec-24 (+4.8% YTD)

compared to 155.7 MWp as of Dec-24 (+4.8% YTD)

As per May 9th, VGP will host its annual general shareholders meeting. Amongst others the shareholders will vote on a dividend pay-out of € 90 million, or € 3.30 per share and the board appointment of Chris Morrish as replacement to Miss Katherina Reiche.

1 Including Joint Ventures at 100%. As at 30 April 2025 the annualized committed leases of the Joint Ventures stood at

€ 291.2 million.

2 Including Joint Ventures at 100%, the own portfolio amount to € 35.4 million.