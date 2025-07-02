Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
WKN: A2QL01 | ISIN: NL00150001Q9 | Ticker-Symbol: 8TI
02.07.25 | 11:12
8,825 Euro
+2,24 % +0,193
02.07.2025 07:06 Uhr
VGP NV: Future Stellantis Germany and global Opel headquarters in Rüsselsheim: VGP to construct office building for the grEEn campus.

Building permit granted.
Future Stellantis Germany and global Opel headquarters in Rüsselsheim:
VGP to construct office building for the grEEn campus.

02 July 2025 - Antwerp/Düsseldorf/Rüsselsheim

The building authority of the city of Rüsselsheim am Main has granted VGP, a European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and light industrial properties and provider of renewable energy solutions, permission to start construction of the first building for the future Stellantis Germany and global Opel headquarters. While development and initial construction work are already underway, the official ground-breaking ceremony is scheduled for autumn 2025. A total of three buildings are planned for the site.

In autumn 2023, VGP acquired the so-called "M", "K" and "P" areas on Mainzer Straße and Bundesstraße 43 in Rüsselsheim, covering a total area of approximately 700,000 square metres.
On a site covering approximately 100,000 square metres, the company plans to develop a CO2-neutral, green corporate headquarters for Stellantis, known as the 'grEEn campus': modern, efficient, friendly and urban. The remaining space offers further diverse development opportunities.

The administration building will provide state-of-the-art workplaces over five floors across a total of 28,000 square metres - fully compatible with hybrid and flexible ways of working on site or remotely. It will be certified with at least the Gold sustainability label in accordance with the DGNB certification scheme. In addition, the building meets the requirements of the EU taxonomy for environmentally sustainable business practices. VGP places a special focus on reducing CO2 (embodied carbon) in construction. Sustainable building materials will be used to ensure good indoor air quality for employees and a photovoltaic system will be combined with a green roof to generate energy. This promotes biodiversity and cools the building.

VGP CEO Jan Van Geet is very impressed by the cooperation with the city administration: "We submitted our building application for this special construction last December. The professional cooperation with the responsible employees of the Rüsselsheim building authority and the Opel team has brought the entire project forward quickly."

City Councillor Simon Valerius, who is responsible for planning and construction in Rüsselsheim, emphasises the good cooperation and the importance of the project for the city: "The "grEEn campus" shows what urban design can look like in the future - resource-efficient, architecturally sophisticated and significantly enhancing the western entrance to the city."

Mayor Patrick Burghardt is also delighted: "The "grEEn-campus" is a strong commitment to the location and to sustainable development. It shows the potential that Rüsselsheim has to offer: for existing and new jobs, for innovation and for a strong economic future."

Florian Huettl, CEO Opel & Vauxhall and Managing Director Stellantis Germany, says: "The building permit is an important step in moving the project forward from the preparation phase to the next phase together with our partner VGP. Our employees are looking forward to our new sustainable and modern headquarters in Rüsselsheim. It will create a pleasant and modern environment for creative and collegial work. This is how we live the One Team approach every day across all divisions and brands."

CONTACT VGP

VGP Investor Relations

Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1433
Investor.relations@vgpparks.eu

relatio PR
Sandra Zimmermann

Tel: +49 89 210 257-20
sandra.zimmermann@relatio-pr.de

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial properties as well as a provider of renewable energy solutions. VGP has a fully integrated business model with extensive expertise and many years of experience along the entire value chain. VGP was founded in 1998 as a family-owned Belgian property developer in the Czech Republic and today operates with around 380 full-time employees in 18 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. In December 2024, the gross asset value of VGP, including the 100% joint ventures, amounted to € 7.8 billion and the company had a net asset value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.4 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).
For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu/en

ABOUT STELLANTIS

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

CONTACT STELLANTIS

Franziska QUELING +49 170 2269306 - franziska.queling@stellantis.com

Harald SCHMIDT +49 6142 692 3737 - harald.schmidt@stellantis.com

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com


CONTACT THE CITY OF RÜSSELSHEIM

Communications and City Marketing Department

Communications Division

pressestelle@ruesselsheim.de


