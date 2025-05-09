Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rallye naht! Die Wette eines Milliardärs auf die Zukunft des Kupfers...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BLGA | ISIN: DK0010274844 | Ticker-Symbol: ZVR
Tradegate
09.05.25 | 12:01
39,400 Euro
+7,07 % +2,600
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLAR A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLAR A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,45038,75012:06
38,50038,95012:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2025 08:06 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solar A/S: No. 5 2025 Revenue returns to growth

Finanznachrichten News

Q1 revenue and EBITDA are in line with our expectations. We confirm our EBITDA guidance of between DKK 530m and DKK 600m for 2025.

CEO Jens Andersen says:
"All markets and main segments have rebounded, resulting in a positive organic growth of 6.5% - a significant improvement from the -15.4% in Q1 2024. This pick-up strengthened our underlying financial performance.

We have initiated measures to optimise our operating model, including cost containment, process improvements and staff reductions. Consequently, costs in Q1 include restructuring costs of approx. DKK 40m, which will result in similar savings in the rest of 2025, and full-year savings of approx. DKK 60m going forward.

As part of our investment in a new logistics centre in Kumla, we have chosen to fast-track the closing of our warehouse in Halmstad to optimise our costs and the customer experience during the transition. Consequently, this means DKK 12m in transition costs in Q1 2025, which were initially expected in 2026.

We continue to anticipate a recovery in 2025, although the timing and strength of this recovery have become more unpredictable.

Thus, we confirm our EBITDA guidance of between DKK 530m and DKK 600m for 2025."

Financial highlights (DKK million)Q1 2025Q1 2024
Revenue3,2233,030
EBITDA7488
Cash flow from operating activities-887
Financial ratios (%)
Organic growth adj. for number of working days6.5-15.4
EBITDA margin2.32.9
Net working capital, end of period/revenue (LTM)15.015.1
Gearing (NIBD/EBITDA), no. of times2.42.1
Return on invested capital (ROIC)7.78.5

Our new Kumla logistics centre is ahead of schedule, which enables an early closing of Halmstad, resulting in DKK 12m transition costs in Q1 2025. Fast-tracking this step towards Kumla reduces risks and frees up cash by reducing net working capital.

Guidance
We confirm our guidance ranges of revenue between DKK 12.3bn and DKK 12.8bn and EBITDA between DKK 530m and DKK 600m.

Key risks and mitigation
The commercial and financial risks in respect of our activities are detailed in Solar's 2024 Annual Report. No additional material risks have been identified. Solar is not directly exposed to the tariffs imposed by the US or on the US market, but the resulting macroeconomic consequences may affect Solar's markets. We continue to monitor market developments closely.

However, on a macroeconomic level, we continue to expect a recovery in 2025, although the timing and strength of the recovery have become more unpredictable.

Audio webcast and teleconference today
The presentation of Quarterly Report Q1 2025 will be made in English on 9 May 2025 at 11:00 CET. The presentation will be transmitted as an audio webcast and will be available at www.solar.eu. Participation will be possible via teleconference.

Access to the webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/39dyc5jz

To participate by telephone, and thus have the possibility to ask questions:
Register in advance of the teleconference using the link below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with a Dial In Number, and a unique Personal PIN:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI6538708bf9ed442a9357b5c15444691a

Contacts
CEO Jens Andersen - tel. +45 79 30 02 01
CFO Michael H. Jeppesen - tel. +45 79 30 02 62
IR Director Dennis Callesen - tel. +45 29 92 18 11

Facts about Solar

Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation and climate and energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers' businesses.

We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.

Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 12.2bn in 2024 and has approx. 2,900 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit www.solar.eu.

Disclaimer
This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.