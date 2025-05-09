OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's consumer price inflation slowed to a three-month low in April and producer prices grew at the slowest pace in five months, Statistics Norway reported Friday.Consumer prices logged an annual growth of 2.5 percent after rising 2.6 percent in March. This was the lowest rate since January.Likewise, core inflation softened to a three-month low of 3.0 percent from 3.4 percent in March.On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices gained 0.7 percent and core prices moved up 0.5 percent.Data showed that costs of health and communications increased 4.6 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear costs dropped 1.8 percent.Another data showed a sharp decline in producer price inflation in April. Producer prices grew only 2.1 percent on a yearly basis, compared with the 11.5 percent increase in March. This was the weakest since November, when prices remained flat.Month-on-month, the producer price index registered a decline of 5.4 percent, slower than the 7.1 percent decrease in March.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX