AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' industrial output expanded for the third straight month in March, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.Industrial production climbed 1.3 percent year-over-year in March, faster than the 0.4 percent rise in February.Of the eight largest sectors, the repair and installation of machinery saw the largest increase of 11.9 percent, followed by the electrical and electrical equipment division with 9.2 percent growth. Meanwhile, the transport equipment industry again recorded the largest decline of 7.1 percent.On a monthly basis, industrial production contracted 0.6 percent in March.Producers in industry were more negative in April than in March, as manufacturers were less positive about expected production.