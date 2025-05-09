BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were modestly higher on Friday as investors looked ahead to discussions between the U.S. and China scheduled for this weekend.U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the meetings with China on trade and economic issues could be 'very substantive' and lead to tariff reductions.Elsewhere, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told CNBC that dozens of trade deals will be rolled over the next month, but a 10 percent tariff imposed on most countries will likely stay.Meanwhile, a day after the U.K. announced a historic deal with the U.S., BoE Governor Andrew Bailey told the BBC that Britain needs to rebuild its trading relationship with the European Union.The pan European STOXX 600 was up 0.4 percent at 537.85 after rising 0.4 percent on Thursday.The German DAX and France's CAC 40 both climbed around 0.6 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.4 percent.British Airways owner IAG rallied 2.2 percent after announcing it has ordered up to 76 new Boeing and Airbus aircraft.Aker ASA, Norwegian industrial investment firm, gained 1 percent after saying NAV rose to NOK 61.9 billion as of March 31 from NOK 58.2 billion at the end of 2024.German lender Commerzbank added nearly 2 percent on reporting record quarterly earnings.Packaging manufacturer Krones AG rose more than 2 percent after reporting a 15 percent jump in Q1 profit.Swiss hearing aids maker Sonova surged almost 5 percent after it forecast higher sales and profitability for its 2025/26 fiscal year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX