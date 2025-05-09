ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy industrial output grew only marginally in March, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed Friday.Industrial production rose at a slower-than-expected pace of 0.1 percent on a monthly basis. Monthly growth was seen at 0.4 percent.Nonetheless, the increase came in contrast to the 0.9 percent decrease in February.On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 1.8 percent, following February's 2.6 percent decrease in February.Unadjusted industrial production dropped only 0.3 percent after a 6.3 percent fall in February.Within industrial grouping, capital and intermediate goods provided positive contribution to the monthly variation, while consumer and energy production registered declines in March.Production of capital goods and intermediate goods rose 2.2 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, consumer goods output fell 1.3 percent and energy production dropped 1.9 percent.In the first quarter, industrial production advanced 0.4 percent, which was the first growth since the second quarter of 2022.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX