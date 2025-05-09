WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold edged up on Friday and headed for a weekly gain due to lingering geopolitical tensions.Spot gold rose 0.6 percent to $3,325.53 per ounce in early European trade while U.S. gold futures were up 0.8 percent at $3,332.76.A weaker dollar made bullion more attractive for holders of other currencies ahead of upcoming Sino-U.S. trade talks.Gold prices also received some support from escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.The dollar weakened slightly but was on course for a weekly gain as the U.S.-U.K. trade deal announced on Thursday fueled guarded optimism for progress in tariff talks with other countries.All eyes now remain on the upcoming talks between the United States and China scheduled for this weekend, with reports suggesting that the Trump administration is weighing plans to lower China tariffs to as low as 50 percent.The U.S. economic calendar remains light, with investors awaiting fresh insights from speeches by several Federal Reserve officials later in the day.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX