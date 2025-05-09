BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation eased for the second straight month in April to the lowest level in five months, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office said on Friday.Consumer prices rose 4.2 percent year-on-year in April, slower than the 4.7 percent increase in March.Nonetheless, the inflation rate continued to remain well above the central bank's target of 3.0 percent.Core inflation also moderated to 5.0 percent from 5.7 percent a month ago.The annual price growth in food products moderated to 5.4 percent from 7.0 percent, and costs for services grew at a slower pace of 7.0 percent versus a 7.5 percent surge a month ago.Similarly, inflation based on clothing and footwear eased to 1.6 percent from 2.3 percent.On a monthly comparison, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent after remaining flat in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX