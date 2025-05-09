Green Landscaping Group AB: Green Landscaping Group expands in the greater Berlin area in Germany with the acquisition of Wagner Straßen-, Tief- & Rohrleitungsbau GmbH

Wagner Straßen-, Tief- & Rohrleitungsbau GmbH (Wagner) joins Green Landscaping Group (Publ). The company, based in Lebus (Brandenburg), provides earthwork, civil engineering and landscaping services for a wide range of clients in the greater Berlin area in Germany.

Wagner has been active in the greater Berlin area since 2007 and has established itself as a reliable partner in the field of earthwork, civil engineering and landscaping services over time. The company is still managed by founder Steffen Wagner and employs around 30 people. Net sales amounted to around EUR 11 million in 2024.

"Wagner Straßen-, Tief- & Rohrleitungsbau GmbH has been satisfying its customers for many years with its expertise and wide range of services. By adding Wagner to the Green Landscaping Group, we are making a strong contribution to the continued rapid development of the Berlin metropolitan region. The Wagner team's extensive experience with projects for both the public and private sectors will offer a great added value for the group. We are very much looking forward to the long-term cooperation and mutual exchange with Steffen Wagner and his team. Welcome to the Green Landscaping Group" comments Matthias Asdonk, Regional Manager, Green Landscaping Germany.

"As a Brandenburg-based company, we have been a reliable partner for our clients both in and around Berlin since 2007. Due to the high quality and reliability of our earthwork, civil engineering and landscaping services, we have been able to establish an excellent market position over the years. The partnership with Green Landscaping Group strengthens our capacities and gives us the opportunity to exchange ideas and discuss new possibilities with our business partners within the group. We are very proud to be part of the Green Landscaping Group and to further strengthen its presence in Berlin" says Mr. Wagner, owner and Managing Director of Wagner Straßen-, Tief- & Rohrleitungsbau.

Green Landscaping Group acquires 100 percent of the shares in the Company with immediate access. The acquisition is financed with cash and through the transfer of shares in Green Landscaping Group AB.

The previous owner is now a shareholder in Green Landscaping Group AB.

Wagner Straßen-, Tief- & Rohrleitungsbau GmbH was founded in 2007 and is managed by Mr. Steffen Wagner and around 30 employees. The company is active in the field of earthwork, civil engineering and landscaping services. For more information, visit www.wagner-lebus.de.

Green Landscaping Group AB (publ) is a home for entrepreneurs working with ground maintenance, green space management and landscaping. It is a multinational Group with the spirit of small company entrepreneurship that has been created by acquiring successful companies with these qualities: skilled in their trade and professionally run, strong local ties, sound values and a track record of sustainable profitability. The Group has approximately 3,000 employees and net sales amounted to SEK 6.4 billion for 2024. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker GREEN. For more information visit www.greenlandscaping.com

