Freitag, 18.07.2025
Kupfer en mass...: 10 Prozent-Kupfer an der Oberfläche! - Diese Entdeckung könnte zur heißesten Kupferstory des Jahres werden!
WKN: A2JGTK | ISIN: SE0010985028 | Ticker-Symbol: 2WN
Frankfurt
18.07.25 | 08:06
5,360 Euro
-1,29 % -0,070
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Green Landscaping Group AB: Green Landscaping Group invests in Tessmer & Sohn Straßenbaugesellschaft mbH in Germany

Tessmer & Sohn Straßenbaugesellschaft mbH (Tessmer) joins Green Landscaping Group (Publ). The company, based in Wunstorf in Lower Saxony, provides landscaping, earthworks and drainage services for a broad customer base in the greater Hanover area in Germany.

As a second-generation family business, Tessmer has been active in the greater Hanover area for more than 50 years. Over the years, the company has established itself as a trusted partner in the fields of landscaping, earthworks and drainage services. The company has been managed by Torsten Tessmer for almost four decades and has around 45 employees. In 2024, the company generated net sales of approximately EUR 16 million.

"We are very pleased to welcome Tessmer & Sohn Straßenbaugesellschaft to Green Landscaping Group. With his company, Torsten Tessmer looks back on a decades-long success story in which he and his team have helped shape the development of the region around Hanover. Thanks to a broad range of services, innovative solutions, and a strong commitment to quality and reliability, Tessmer has been able to build long-standing relationships with a wide variety of customers. We want to continue this success story in cooperation with the other companies in our Group." comments Matthias Asdonk, Regional Manager, Green Landscaping Group Germany.

"Originally founded as a road construction company by my father, we have been serving our clients since 1967. Thanks to the high quality and reliability of our landscaping, earthworks and drainage services, we have established an excellent market position and long-standing customer relationships. The partnership with Green Landscaping Group gives our employees a secure future, ensures our long-term development and offers new opportunities for exchange with the Group's existing companies. We are very proud to be the first company in Lower Saxony to become part of Green Landscaping Group." says Mr. Tessmer, owner and Managing Director of Tessmer & Sohn Straßenbaugesellschaft mbH.

Green Landscaping Group acquires 100 percent of the shares in the Company with immediate access. The acquisition is financed with cash and through a transfer of 86 505 shares in Green Landscaping Group AB within the scope of the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2025. The price per share corresponds to the volume-weighted average price of the share according to the official price statistics from Nasdaq Stockholm during a period of 15 trading days ending 10 days prior to the closing date. After the transfer, Green Landscaping Group AB holds 166 693 own shares.

The previous owner is now a shareholder in Green Landscaping Group AB.

Tessmer & Sohn Straßenbaugesellschaft mbH was founded in 1967 and is managed by Mr. Torsten Tessmer and around 45 employees. The company is active in the field of landscaping, earthworks and drainage services. For more information, visit www.tessmer-strassenbau.de.

Contacts
Magnus Larsson, Head of Investor Relations, Green Landscaping Group
+46 70 270 52 83, magnus.larsson@greenlandscaping.com

Dr. Matthias Asdonk, Regional Manager Germany, Green Landscaping Group Deutschland
+49 175 978 4991, matthias.asdonk@greenlandscaping.de

About Us
Green Landscaping Group AB (publ) is a home for entrepreneurs working with ground maintenance, green space management and landscaping. It is a multinational Group with the spirit of small company entrepreneurship that has been created by acquiring successful companies with these qualities: skilled in their trade and professionally run, strong local ties, sound values and a track record of sustainable profitability. The Group has approximately 3,000 employees and net sales amounted to SEK 6.4 billion for 2024. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker GREEN. For more information visit www.greenlandscaping.com

Image Attachments
Tessmer Signing Photo

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
