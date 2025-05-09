BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are exhibiting strength on Friday, buoyed by news about the U.S. and U.K. agreeing on a trade deal, and the upcoming U.S. - China trade talks this weekend.The benchmark CAC 40 was up 57.75 points or 0.75% at 7,752.18 a little while ago.U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the meetings with China on trade and economic issues could be 'very substantive' and lead to tariff reductions.Elsewhere, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told CNBC that dozens of trade deals will be rolled over the next month, but a 10 percent tariff imposed on most countries will likely stay.STMicroElectronics is gaining nearly 3%. Capgemini is up 2.5%, Kering is rising 1.8% and Teleperformance is up 1.7%.LVMH, Dassault Systemes, L'Oreal, TotalEnergies, Renault, Edenred, ArcelorMittal, Eurofins Scientific, Michelin, Hermes International and Sanofi are advancing 1 to 1.5%.Thales is down more than 2%. Accor and Societe Generale are lower by 0.8% and 0.75%, respectively. Safran is down marginally.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX