TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS) reported that revenue for the month of April 2025 was NT$1.86 billion or $58.2 million, representing a decrease of 8.4% from March 2025, and a decrease of 0.4% from April 2024. The company said the near-term results reflect broader industry trends.ChipMOS is a provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, it provides end-to-end assembly and test services to fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.