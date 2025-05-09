BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss consumer confidence decreased further in April to the lowest level in nearly one and a half years amid a weak economic outlook, monthly survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Friday.The consumer sentiment index dropped to -42.4 in March from -35.0 in the previous month. Moreover, the index also worsened from the previous year's reading of -38.1.Further, this was the lowest reading since December 2023, when it was -44.3.Among the four components, the economic outlook index fell sharply to -66.5 from -21.2 last year. The remaining three indices showed an improvement, though they remained negative.The index for past financial situation of households rose to -42.1 from -57.6, and their financial outlook index improved somewhat to -33.0 from -36.2.The survey revealed that consumers' desire to make major purchases also showed some signs of recovery in April, with the index rising to -28.0 from -37.2.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX