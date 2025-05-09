The Chinese group produces solar glass based on cadmium telluride (CdTe) cells and has launched a pilot production line for perovskite technology. It is positioning itself as a supplier to building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) companies. From pv magazine France MingYang is exhibiting for the first time at Intersolar to showcase its technologies at the interface between thin-film solar panels and glass architecture. The Chinese manufacturer notably presented a semi-transparent photovoltaic module based on cadmium telluride (CdTe) cells. Zhibo Jack Zhao, general manager of MingYang Thin Film ...

