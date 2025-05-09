ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial output expanded in March after a renewed decline in the prior month, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Friday.Industrial production posted an annual increase of 2.5 percent in March, reversing a 1.9 percent fall in February, which was the first decline in four months.Among sectors, manufacturing production grew 2.0 percent from last year, and the mining and quarrying output recovered strongly by 4.9 percent. Meanwhile, utility sector growth eased to 6.1 percent from 8.5 percent.On a monthly basis, industrial production advanced 3.4 percent, reversing a 1.6 percent fall in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX