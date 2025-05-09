PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's retail sales growth improved slightly in March after remaining stable in the previous month, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.Retail sales, except for motor vehicles and motorcycles, rose a calendar-adjusted 3.4 percent year-on-year in March, after a 3.2 percent increase in February.On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 0.6 percent.Retail sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores alone surged 10.0 percent after rising 7.3 percent a month ago.The annual sales growth of non-food products accelerated to 5.1 percent in March from 3.2 percent. On the other hand, sales of food, beverages, and tobacco declined by 0.6 percent.Data showed that online retail sales were 16.1 percent higher in March compared to last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX