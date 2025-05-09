ROME (dpa-AFX) - In a historic development in the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV has become the first person from the United States to lead it.Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who also holds Peruvian citizenship after working in the Latin American country for many years, was elected by a conclave of cardinals at the Vatican Thursday night.The 69-year-old pontiff later greeted thousands gathered in St. Peter's Square with a message of peace. 'Despite the rich diversity of backgrounds and beliefs, people everywhere share a common goal:? May peace be with all the world.'Pope Leo was born and grew up in the mid-western city of Chicago and spent years working as a missionary in Peru, before becoming a bishop and then rising to head the international Order of St. Augustine.He became a cardinal in 2023 and went on to run the Vatican office that selects and manages Catholic bishops worldwide.He succeeds Pope Francis - the first Pope from Latin America - who died in April after serving for 12 years.UN Secretary-General António Guterres extended heartfelt congratulations to the new spiritual head of the Roman Catholics and the community across the world.'The election of a new Pope is a moment of profound spiritual significance for millions of faithful around the world, and it comes at a time of great global challenges,' he said.'Our world is in need of the strongest voices for peace, social justice, human dignity and compassion.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX