Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2025) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the submission of its comprehensive proposal to the recent public call for strategic mineral transformation funding, jointly launched by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) and the Brazilian Funding Authority for Studies and Projects (FINEP). The Call, which closed on April 30, 2025, attracted 124 proposals from across the sector, reflecting strong industry interest in advancing Brazil's role in the global energy transition.

Homerun's application stands out as the only proposal from a silica/silicon company, highlighting the Company's unique position and innovative approach within Brazil's critical minerals landscape. The proposal leverages Homerun's advanced silica resource and focuses on the transformation of raw material into high-value solar glass. This aligns directly with the Call's emphasis on fostering innovation, industrialization, and the development of sustainable production chains for strategic minerals such as silicon-an essential component for photovoltaic and energy transition technologies.

The Company's business case is uniquely tailored to the objectives of the BNDES and FINEP initiative, which seeks to boost domestic value addition, create skilled jobs, and stimulate local economies. Homerun's project will not only advance technological innovation but also prioritize hiring and training a local workforce, thereby generating significant socioeconomic benefits in the regions where it operates.

The R$5 billion (US$824 million) funding program is part of the New Industry Brazil initiative and is designed to support both large-scale industrial plants and pilot projects, with a focus on research, development, and innovation (R&D&I). With approximately R$8 billion reserved for investments in company equity-partly in partnership with mining leader Vale-the initiative is expected to leverage substantial additional private investment and accelerate Brazil's leadership in sustainable, low-carbon mineral supply chains.

All proposals, including Homerun's, are currently under review by BNDES and FINEP. The Company will provide further updates as the review progresses.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)

Homerun (TSXV: HMR) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:

Homerun Advanced Materials

Utilizing Homerun's robust supply of high purity silica sand and quartz silica materials to facilitate domestic and international sales of processed silica through the development of a 120,000 tpy processing plant.

Pioneering zero-waste thermoelectric purification and advanced materials processing technologies with University of California - Davis.

Homerun Energy Solutions

Building Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency, 365,000 tpy solar glass manufacturing facility and pioneering new solar technologies based on years of experience as an industry leader in developing photovoltaic technologies with a specialization in perovskite photovoltaics.

European leader in the marketing, distribution and sales of alternative energy solutions into the commercial and industrial segments (B2B).

Commercializing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Energy Management and Control System Solutions (hardware and software) for energy capture, energy storage and efficient energy use.

Partnering with U.S. Dept. of Energy/NREL on the development of the Enduring long-duration energy storage system utilizing the Company's high-purity silica sand for industrial heat and electricity arbitrage and complementary silica purification.

With six profit centers built within the vertical strategy and all gaining economic advantage utilizing the Company's HPQ silica, across, solar, battery and energy storage solutions, Homerun is positioned to capitalize on high-growth global energy transition markets. The 3-phase development plan has achieved all key milestones in a timely manner, including government partnerships, scalable logistical market access, and breakthrough IP in advanced materials processing and energy solutions.

Homerun maintains an uncompromising commitment to ESG principles, deploying the cleanest and most sustainable production technologies across all operations while benefiting the people in the communities where the Company operates. As we advance revenue generation and vertical integration in 2025, the Company continues to deliver shareholder value through strategic execution within the unstoppable global energy transition.

