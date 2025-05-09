Anzeige
Freitag, 09.05.2025
USA vs. China: Krieg der seltenen Erden! And the winner is ...
WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2025 14:22 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norsk Hydro: Minutes from the Annual General Meeting 2025

Finanznachrichten News

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Norsk Hydro ASA was held on May 9, 2025.

All proposals from the Board of Directors on the agenda provided in the notice of the Annual General Meeting published on April 14, 2025, were adopted, including the proposal to distribute a dividend of NOK 2.25 per share. In addition, the Annual General Meeting resolved a capital reduction by cancellation of own shares and by redemption of shares held by the Norwegian State.

The dividend will be paid May 20, 2025, to shareholders as of May 9, 2025, who are registered as shareholders with the Norwegian Central Securities Depository as of May 13, 2025. The shares will be traded excluding the right to dividend from and including May 12, 2025.

Two proposals from shareholders were up for voting. The shareholders' supporting statements and the Board of Directors' responses are available on the company's website. None of the shareholder proposals were adopted.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting are attached and are also available on hydro.com/generalmeeting.

Investor contact:
Elitsa Blessi
+47 91775472
Elitsa.Blessi@hydro.com

Media contact:
Anders Vindegg
+47 93864271
Anders.Vindegg@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Norsk Hydro ASA - Minutes from the Annual General Meeting May 9 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f5f536c4-e725-4568-b3a1-1b18b96e3b32)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
