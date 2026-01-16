Anzeige
Freitag, 16.01.2026
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605
Tradegate
15.01.26 | 20:01
7,248 Euro
+0,58 % +0,042
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.01.2026 08:10 Uhr
50 Leser
Norsk Hydro: Invitation to Hydro's fourth quarter results 2025

Hydro's fourth quarter results 2025 will be released at 07:00 CETat the same time as the releases.

President and CEO Eivind Kallevik, and Executive Vice President and CFO Trond Olaf Christophersen, will host a webinar in English at 08:30 CET the same day. There will be a Q&A session directly after the presentation. There will be no physical presentation or press conference.

To join the webinar and ask questions, use the link to the webcast page.

The webcast is powered by Zoom. No login or registration in advance is required.

It is also possible to log in using the dial-in option:

Norway +47 2400 4736

London, UK +44 330 088 5830

New York, US +1 929 205 6099

Find your local number

Meeting ID: 920 8167 1402

We advise you to investigate in advance if your company has any restrictions on using the Zoom platform.

Investor contact:

Baard Erik Haugen
+47 92497191
erik.haugen@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


