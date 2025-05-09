Chemours and Navin Fluorine Announce Agreement to Manufacture New Liquid Cooling Product as a Part of Chemours Expanded Liquid Cooling Venture

Partnership to establish initial capacity & enable adoption of Opteon two-phase immersion cooling fluid to address data center cooling needs created by AI and next-generation chips

Recently, Chemours, a global chemistry company, announced a strategic agreement with Navin Fluorine International Limited (Navin Fluorine) to manufacture its Opteon two-phase immersion cooling fluid. The collaboration is part of Chemours' expanded Liquid Cooling Venture, established to address the growing heat, energy, and water demands of advanced data centers and AI hardware. The partnership with Navin Fluorine marks an important step toward commercialization, providing critical capabilities and capacity - beginning in 2026 - to support the adoption of two-phase liquid cooling.

"The fact is, next generation chips alone can't deliver the AI boom; the computing and resource demands created by this technology requires a new, integrated approach. Our deep expertise in cooling uniquely positions us to help bridge this gap," said Denise Dignam, Chemours President and CEO. "Innovative liquid cooling solutions, like Opteon, can help significantly reduce data center total cost of ownership through decreased energy, water, space, maintenance and capex demands, all while enabling next generation chip capability. Partnering with Navin Fluorine enables us to meet this critical market need."

The company's proprietary Opteon fluid offers an ultra-low global warming potential (10), a power usage effectiveness (PUE) approaching 1, and superior performance capabilities compared to traditional or other liquid cooling technologies. Nearly eliminating water use, reducing space requirements by 60%, and lowering energy consumption by up to 40% and cooling energy use by up to 90%, this technology represents benefits for data center operators and communities alike.

The agreement with Navin Fluorine will bring this innovative technology to market quickly and efficiently.

"Joining forces with Chemours to manufacture their new liquid cooling technology advances our mission to produce high-quality, innovative, and sustainable, high-growth-potential products in the specialty chemicals sector, while helping address a key industry challenge for data centers," said Vishad Mafatlal, Navin Fluorine, Executive Chairman. "We're excited to see this project come to fruition and look forward to continuing to deepen our partnership to meet the needs of the broader industry."

The Opteon two-phase immersion cooling fluid is part of Chemours' newly expanded Liquid Cooling Venture, which will leverage more than 90-years of expertise in thermal management to provide a comprehensive portfolio of data center cooling solutions, including direct-to-chip and immersion cooling technologies. For more information, visit Opteon.com.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) is a global leader in providing industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and advanced electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Through our three businesses -Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Titanium Technologies, and Advanced Performance Materials - we deliver application expertise and chemistry-based innovations that solve customers' biggest challenges. Our flagship products are sold under prominent brands such as Opteon, Freon, Ti-Pure, Nafion, Teflon, Viton, and Krytox. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC, Chemours has approximately 6,000 employees and 28 manufacturing sites and serves approximately 2,500 customers in approximately 110 countries. For more information, visit chemours.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Navin Fluorine International Limited

Navin Fluorine International Ltd (NSE:NAVINFLUOR) is one of the largest and the most respected Indian manufacturers of specialty fluorochemicals. It belongs to the Padmanabh Mafatlal Group - one of India's oldest industrial houses. Established in 1967, NFIL operates one of the largest integrated fluorochemicals complexes in India with manufacturing locations at Surat and Dahej in Western India and Dewas in Central India. NFIL's R&D center, Navin Research Innovation Center (NRIC), is located at Surat and Dewas, India and Manchester Organics, UK. Navin Fluorine has three strategic business verticals: High Performance Products, Specialty and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO). Navin Fluorine is ISO 9001 certified for quality, ISO 14001 certified for environment management, and OHSAS-18001 accreditation for safety management, along with various other industry accreditations and certifications. To learn more, please visit https://www.nfil.in/

