WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has unveiled a plan to build a brand new, state-of-the-art air traffic control system. By replacing the current, antiquated system, the FAA will enhance safety in the sky, reduce delays, and unlock the future of air travel, according to the Department of Transportation.'Decades of neglect have left us with an outdated system that is showing its age. Building this new system is an economic and national security necessity, and the time to fix it is now,' said Secretary Duffy.The plan addresses critical safety needs to deliver a state-of-the-art air traffic control system nationwide. The FAA will replace core infrastructure including radar, software, hardware and telecommunications networks to manage modern travel. The agency will equip facilities with better technology to reduce outages, improve efficiency, and reinforce safety.Antiquated telecommunications will be replaced with new fiber, wireless and satellite technologies at more than 4,600 sites, 25,000 new radios and 475 new voice switches.618 radars which have gone past their life cycle will be replaced.To address runway safety, the number of airports with Surface Awareness Initiative will be increased to 200.The Department of Transportation will build six new air traffic control centers.New modern hardware and software will be installed for all air traffic facilities to create a common platform system throughout towers, TRACONs and centers.The Department said it will address the challenges that face Alaska by adding 174 new weather stations.