DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing output growth quickened further in March, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.Manufacturing output surged a seasonally adjusted 49.1 percent year-on-year in March, much faster than the 38.1 percent rise in February.On a monthly basis, the growth in manufacturing production growth eased to 9.9 percent from 12.6 percent.On an annual basis, the Modern sector experienced an increase of 39.5 percent in production in the three months from January 2025 to March 2025, compared with the same period last year, the agency said.In contrast, annual production in the traditional sector declined by 2.5 percent over the first three months of 2025.Industrial production advanced 46.5 percent in March compared to last year, faster than the 34.9 percent gain a month ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX