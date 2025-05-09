TXNM Energy, Inc.: TXNM Energy Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

2025 first quarter GAAP earnings of $0.10 per diluted share

2025 first quarter ongoing earnings of $0.19 per diluted share

2025 ongoing earnings guidance range of $2.74 - $2.84 per diluted share affirmed

Long-term earnings per share growth target of 7% to 9%

TXNM Energy (In millions, except EPS)



Q1 2025 Q1 2024 GAAP net earnings attributable

to TXNM Energy $8.9 $47.2 GAAP diluted EPS $0.10 $0.52 Ongoing net earnings $18.1 $37.0 Ongoing diluted EPS $0.19 $0.41

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM) today released its 2025 first quarter results. In addition, management affirmed its 2025 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance range of $2.74 to $2.84 per diluted share and maintained its long-term earnings growth target of 7% to 9%.

"Earnings results in the first quarter are on track with full year expectations," said Pat Collawn, TXNM Energy Chair and CEO. "TNMP reflects another quarter of strong growth and capital recovery, and PNM's unopposed rate case stipulation continues to move through the regulatory approval process. We will continue to prioritize our customers' needs across Texas and New Mexico as we focus on executing our long-term investment plans."

SEGMENT REPORTING OF 2025 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

PNM - a vertically integrated electric utility in New Mexico with distribution, transmission and generation assets.





- TNMP - an electric transmission and distribution utility in Texas.





- Corporate and Other - reflects the TXNM Energy holding company and other subsidiaries.

EPS Results by Segment





GAAP Diluted EPS

Ongoing Diluted EPS

Q1 2025 Q1 2024

Q1 2025 Q1 2024 PNM $0.01 $0.46

$0.09 $0.38 TNMP $0.24 $0.16

$0.24 $0.16 Corporate and Other ($0.15) ($0.10)

($0.14) ($0.13) Consolidated TXNM Energy $0.10 $0.52

$0.19 $0.41

Net changes to GAAP and ongoing earnings in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024 include:

PNM: Higher retail load, partially offset by lower weather-related usage, was more than offset by lower transmission margins due to market prices, the timing of excess deferred income taxes, increased insurance premiums, the timing of plant outages, higher depreciation, property tax and interest expense associated with new capital investments, and increased demand charges from energy storage agreements added in late 2024.





TNMP: Rate recovery through and Distribution Cost Recovery Factor (DCRF) and Transmission Cost of Service (TCOS) rate mechanisms and higher retail load including weather-related usage were partially offset by depreciation, property tax and interest expense associated with new capital investments.





Corporate and Other: Interest expense from holding company debt increased.

GAAP and ongoing earnings per share were reduced in the first quarter of 2025 by additional shares issued in December 2024.

In addition, GAAP earnings in the first quarter of 2025 included $8.2 million of net unrealized losses on investment securities compared to $12.2 million of net unrealized gains in the first quarter of 2024. GAAP earnings in the first quarter of 2024 included $4.5 million of PNM regulatory disallowances.

Additional materials with information on quarterly results are available at

https://www.txnmenergy.com/investors/financial-information/quarterly-reports/2025.aspx .

FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL: 11 A.M. EASTERN FRIDAY, MAY 9

TXNM Energy will discuss these items during a live conference call and webcast on Friday, May 9 th at 11 a.m. Eastern. Speaking on the call will be Pat Collawn, TXNM Energy Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Don Tarry, TXNM Energy President and Chief Operating Officer, and Lisa Eden, TXNM Energy Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be simultaneously broadcast and archived on our website at https://www.txnmenergy.com/investors/events-and-presentations . Listeners are encouraged to visit the website at least 30 minutes before the event to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Investors and analysts can participate in the live conference call by pre-registering using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10198805/feecb0eb77. Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register may participate in the live conference call by dialing (877) 276-8648 or (412) 317-5474 fifteen minutes prior to the event and asking to join the TXNM Energy call.

Background:

TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM), an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, delivers energy to more than 800,000 homes and businesses across Texas and New Mexico through its regulated utilities, TNMP and PNM. For more information, visit the company's website at www.TXNMEnergy.com .

TXNM Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 1

Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings

(Unaudited)







PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

TXNM

Consolidated



(in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM

$ 945

$ 22,283

$ (14,305)

$ 8,923 Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities2a

8,233

-

-

8,233 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

784

-

-

784 Merger related costs2d

-

-

140

140 Process improvement initiatives2e

216

-

1,474

1,690 Total adjustments before income tax effects

9,233

-

1,614

10,847 Income tax impact of above adjustments1

(2,345)

-

(410)

(2,755) Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items5

1,085

(59)

85

1,111 Total income tax impacts4

(1,260)

(59)

(325)

(1,644) Adjusting items, net of income taxes

7,973

(59)

1,289

9,203 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 8,918

$ 22,224

$ (13,016)

$ 18,126

















Three Months Ended March 31, 2024















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM

$ 41,920

$ 14,583

$ (9,313)

$ 47,190 Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities2a

(12,231)

-

-

(12,231) Regulatory disallowances2b

4,459

-

-

4,459 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

433

-

-

433 Merger related costs2d

3

4

851

858 Sale of NMRD3

-

-

15,097

15,097 Total adjustments before income tax effects

(7,336)

4

15,948

8,616 Income tax impact of above adjustments1

1,863

(1)

(4,051)

(2,189) Sale of NMRD3

-

-

(15,712)

(15,712) Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items6

(1,625)

83

593

(949) Total income tax impacts4

238

82

(19,170)

(18,850) Adjusting items, net of income taxes

(7,098)

86

(3,222)

(10,234) Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 34,822

$ 14,669

$ (12,535)

$ 36,956



















1 Tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 21.0% for TNMP and 25.4% for other segments 2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings as

follows: a Changes in "Gains (losses) on investment securities" reflecting non-cash performance relative to market, not indicative of funding

requirements b Increase in "Regulatory disallowances" c Increases in "Other (deductions)" d Increases in "Administrative and general" e Increases in "Administrative and general" of $1.5 million at Corporate and Other and less than $0.1 million at PNM, increases in

"Energy production costs" of $0.1 million at PNM, and increases in "Transmission and Distribution costs" of less than $0.1 million at

PNM 3 Net gain of $4.4 million on the sale of NMRD: Increase in "Other (deductions)" of $15.1 million, decrease in "Income Taxes (Benefits)"

of $3.8 million for federal income tax and a decrease in "Income Taxes (Benefits)" of $15.7 million for investment tax credits 4 Increases (decreases) in "Income Taxes (Benefits)" 5 Income tax timing impacts resulting from differences between the statutory rates of 25.4% for PNM, 21.0% for TNMP and the average

expected statutory tax rate of 22.7% for TXNM, and the GAAP anticipated effective tax rates of 10.4% for PNM, 20.2% for TNMP, and

12.3% for TXNM, which will reverse by year end 6 Income tax timing impacts resulting from differences between the statutory rates of 25.4% for PNM, 21.0% for TNMP and the average

expected statutory tax rate of 23.3% for TXNM, and the GAAP anticipated effective tax rates of 13.1% for PNM, 20.7% for TNMP, and

14.6% for TXNM, which will reverse by year end

TXNM Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 2

Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share

(Unaudited)







PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

TXNM

Consolidated



(per diluted share) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM

$ 0.01

$ 0.24

$ (0.15)

$ 0.10 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities

0.07

-

-

0.07 Process improvement initiatives

-

-

0.01

0.01 Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items

0.01

-

-

0.01 Total Adjustments

0.08

-

0.01

0.09 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 0.09

$ 0.24

$ (0.14)

$ 0.19 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 93,179,447

































Three Months Ended March 31, 2024















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM

$ 0.46

$ 0.16

$ (0.10)

$ 0.52 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities

(0.10)

-

-

(0.10) Sale of NMRD

-

-

(0.05)

(0.05) Regulatory disallowances

0.04

-

-

0.04 Merger related costs

-

-

0.01

0.01 Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items

(0.02)

-

0.01

(0.01) Total Adjustments

(0.08)

-

(0.03)

(0.11) Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 0.38

$ 0.16

$ (0.13)

$ 0.41 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 90,513,888











TXNM Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025

2024

(In thousands, except per

share amounts)







Electric Operating Revenues $ 482,792

$ 436,877 Operating Expenses:





Cost of energy 169,182

132,304 Administrative and general 60,769

55,427 Energy production costs 24,546

22,212 Regulatory disallowances -

4,459 Depreciation and amortization 104,551

93,187 Transmission and distribution costs 25,505

22,764 Taxes other than income taxes 26,350

25,934 Total operating expenses 410,903

356,287 Operating income 71,889

80,590 Other Income and Deductions:





Interest income 4,247

4,580 Gains (losses) on investment securities (1,241)

17,998 Other income 4,729

4,911 Other (deductions) (2,258)

(16,522) Net other income and deductions 5,477

10,967 Interest Charges 63,551

53,762 Earnings before Income Taxes 13,815

37,795 Income Taxes (Benefits) 1,018

(12,571) Net Earnings 12,797

50,366 (Earnings) Attributable to Valencia Non-controlling Interest (3,742)

(3,044) Preferred Stock Dividend Requirements of Subsidiary (132)

(132) Net Earnings Attributable to TXNM $ 8,923

$ 47,190 Net Earnings Attributable to TXNM per Common Share:





Basic $ 0.10

$ 0.52 Diluted $ 0.10

$ 0.52 Dividends Declared per Common Share $ 0.4075

$ 0.3875

SOURCE TXNM Energy, Inc.