Starwood Property Trust, Inc.: Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

- Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.33 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.45 per Diluted Share -
- Invested $2.3 Billion, Including $1.4 Billion in Commercial Lending and Record $0.7 Billion in Infrastructure Lending -
- Closed $1.3 Billion After Quarter End, Including $0.9 Billion in Commercial Lending -
- Issued $500 Million of Corporate Debt, Extending Average Maturity to 3.7 Years -
- Current Liquidity of $1.5 Billion -
- Paid Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 per Share for Over a Decade -
MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company's first quarter 2025 GAAP net income was $112.3 million, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $156.3 million.
"We entered 2025 with significant financial flexibility, diversified business lines, and a solid investment portfolio that we expect to grow significantly this year, with commercial lending originations to date already surpassing all of last year. Our pipeline across businesses continues to be very active. Dislocation in securitized markets, as we are seeing today, always creates outsized opportunities for us," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.
"With $18 billion of capital raised since our IPO, we have a demonstrated ability to access capital markets across varied market conditions. We also continue to benefit from our diverse business model, high levels of liquidity, no corporate debt maturities for over a year, $4.9 billion of unencumbered assets and $1.5 billion of unrealized property gains which we can harvest to create incremental distributable earnings," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.
Supplemental Schedules
The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the three months ended March 31, 2025
(Amounts in thousands)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Revenues:
Interest income from loans
$ 290,299
$ 60,456
$ -
$ 3,168
$ -
$ 353,923
$ -
$ 353,923
Interest income from investment securities
23,889
154
-
28,174
-
52,217
(39,996)
12,221
Servicing fees
65
-
-
21,829
-
21,894
(4,434)
17,460
Rental income
8,203
-
16,315
4,665
-
29,183
-
29,183
Other revenues
3,010
1,015
234
1,039
95
5,393
-
5,393
Total revenues
325,466
61,625
16,549
58,875
95
462,610
(44,430)
418,180
Costs and expenses:
Management fees
180
-
-
-
40,583
40,763
-
40,763
Interest expense
165,551
35,154
8,977
8,133
74,538
292,353
(195)
292,158
General and administrative
14,606
5,018
1,414
22,501
4,608
48,147
-
48,147
Costs of rental operations
5,518
-
6,018
3,284
-
14,820
-
14,820
Depreciation and amortization
3,607
10
5,865
1,751
251
11,484
-
11,484
Credit loss (reversal) provision, net
(25,759)
760
-
-
-
(24,999)
-
(24,999)
Other expense
(25)
1,923
(82)
35
-
1,851
-
1,851
Total costs and expenses
163,678
42,865
22,192
35,704
119,980
384,419
(195)
384,224
Other income (loss):
Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs
-
-
-
-
-
-
28,691
28,691
Change in fair value of servicing rights
-
-
-
(114)
-
(114)
867
753
Change in fair value of investment securities, net
7,397
-
-
(22,629)
-
(15,232)
15,059
(173)
Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net
42,574
-
-
15,830
-
58,404
-
58,404
Income from affordable housing fund investments
-
-
3,910
-
-
3,910
-
3,910
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
1,296
(622)
-
245
-
919
(382)
537
(Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net
(65,838)
(19)
(98)
(1,073)
27,339
(39,689)
-
(39,689)
Foreign currency gain (loss), net
34,616
236
(61)
-
-
34,791
-
34,791
Other (loss) income, net
(489)
-
(828)
4
-
(1,313)
-
(1,313)
Total other income (loss)
19,556
(405)
2,923
(7,737)
27,339
41,676
44,235
85,911
Income (loss) before income taxes
181,344
18,355
(2,720)
15,434
(92,546)
119,867
-
119,867
Income tax provision
(294)
(133)
-
(3,339)
-
(3,766)
-
(3,766)
Net income (loss)
181,050
18,222
(2,720)
12,095
(92,546)
116,101
-
116,101
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(3)
-
(5,084)
1,241
-
(3,846)
-
(3,846)
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$ 181,047
$ 18,222
$ (7,804)
$ 13,336
$ (92,546)
$ 112,255
$ -
$ 112,255
Definition of Distributable Earnings
Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs for successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles, any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. Refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 for additional information regarding Distributable Earnings.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
For the three months ended March 31, 2025
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Total
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$ 181,047
$ 18,222
$ (7,804)
$ 13,336
$ (92,546)
$ 112,255
Add / (Deduct):
Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units
-
-
4,659
-
-
4,659
Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses
-
-
(3,374)
(4,503)
-
(7,877)
Non-cash equity compensation expense
2,792
600
109
1,397
8,452
13,350
Management incentive fee
-
-
-
-
10,061
10,061
Depreciation and amortization
3,742
-
5,971
1,852
-
11,565
Interest income adjustment for loans and securities
6,216
-
-
15,162
-
21,378
Consolidated income tax provision associated with fair value adjustments
294
133
-
3,339
-
3,766
Other non-cash items
3
-
295
(366)
-
(68)
Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:
Loans
(42,574)
-
-
(15,830)
-
(58,404)
Credit loss (reversal) provision, net
(25,759)
760
-
-
-
(24,999)
Securities
(7,397)
-
-
22,629
-
15,232
Woodstar Fund investments
-
-
(3,910)
-
-
(3,910)
Derivatives
65,838
19
98
1,073
(27,339)
39,689
Foreign currency
(34,616)
(236)
61
-
-
(34,791)
(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities
(1,296)
622
-
(245)
-
(919)
Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:
Loans
(180)
-
-
14,707
-
14,527
Securities
(31)
-
-
(2,533)
-
(2,564)
Woodstar Fund investments
-
-
20,321
-
-
20,321
Derivatives
29,041
53
(97)
(1,024)
(7,034)
20,939
Foreign currency
386
(33)
(61)
-
-
292
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
1,296
(108)
-
606
-
1,794
Distributable Earnings (Loss)
$ 178,802
$ 20,032
$ 16,268
$ 49,600
$ (108,406)
$ 156,296
Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share
$ 0.51
$ 0.06
$ 0.05
$ 0.14
$ (0.31)
$ 0.45
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment
As of March 31, 2025
(Amounts in thousands)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 19,249
$ 161,387
$ 32,113
$ 22,109
$ 205,722
$ 440,580
$ -
$ 440,580
Restricted cash
96,106
19,306
1,158
349
134,852
251,771
-
251,771
Loans held-for-investment, net
13,813,048
2,708,931
-
-
-
16,521,979
-
16,521,979
Loans held-for-sale
2,375,642
-
-
70,994
-
2,446,636
-
2,446,636
Investment securities
871,299
17,158
-
1,148,978
-
2,037,435
(1,539,976)
497,459
Properties, net
695,579
-
652,965
64,690
-
1,413,234
-
1,413,234
Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund
-
-
2,065,498
-
-
2,065,498
-
2,065,498
Investments in unconsolidated entities
26,612
53,483
-
33,265
-
113,360
(14,898)
98,462
Goodwill
-
119,409
-
140,437
-
259,846
-
259,846
Intangible assets
9,914
-
21,438
63,323
-
94,675
(34,878)
59,797
Derivative assets
82,602
-
17
4
2,349
84,972
-
84,972
Accrued interest receivable
128,296
14,029
-
338
28
142,691
-
142,691
Other assets
213,713
3,478
54,472
9,033
129,108
409,804
-
409,804
VIE assets, at fair value
-
-
-
-
-
-
37,470,618
37,470,618
Total Assets
$ 18,332,060
$ 3,097,181
$ 2,827,661
$ 1,553,520
$ 472,059
$ 26,282,481
$ 35,880,866
$ 62,163,347
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
$ 297,370
$ 36,186
$ 13,966
$ 29,395
$ 102,978
$ 479,895
$ -
$ 479,895
Related-party payable
-
-
-
-
36,538
36,538
-
36,538
Dividends payable
-
-
-
-
165,039
165,039
-
165,039
Derivative liabilities
52,248
-
-
-
20,727
72,975
-
72,975
Secured financing agreements, net
8,942,642
961,524
480,322
527,359
1,546,810
12,458,657
(20,219)
12,438,438
Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net
1,935,109
1,230,187
-
-
-
3,165,296
-
3,165,296
Unsecured senior notes, net
-
-
-
-
2,747,330
2,747,330
-
2,747,330
VIE liabilities, at fair value
-
-
-
-
-
-
35,901,085
35,901,085
Total Liabilities
11,227,369
2,227,897
494,288
556,754
4,619,422
19,125,730
35,880,866
55,006,596
Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests
-
-
426,835
-
-
426,835
-
426,835
Permanent Equity:
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
-
-
-
-
3,468
3,468
-
3,468
Additional paid-in capital
834,079
591,500
(395,292)
(746,610)
6,060,216
6,343,893
-
6,343,893
Treasury stock
-
-
-
-
(138,022)
(138,022)
-
(138,022)
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
6,257,767
277,784
2,094,585
1,626,488
(10,073,025)
183,599
-
183,599
Accumulated other comprehensive income
12,727
-
-
-
-
12,727
-
12,727
Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity
7,104,573
869,284
1,699,293
879,878
(4,147,363)
6,405,665
-
6,405,665
Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
118
-
207,245
116,888
-
324,251
-
324,251
Total Permanent Equity
7,104,691
869,284
1,906,538
996,766
(4,147,363)
6,729,916
-
6,729,916
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 18,332,060
$ 3,097,181
$ 2,827,661
$ 1,553,520
$ 472,059
$ 26,282,481
$ 35,880,866
$ 62,163,347
SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.