WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury has announced that it will establish a fast track process to facilitate greater investment in U.S. businesses from ally and partner sources.This process will include the launch of a Known Investor portal where the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, chaired by Treasury, can collect information from foreign investors in advance of a filing. Initially, Treasury will conduct a pilot of this process and build from it over time.Pursuant to the President's directive in the America First Investment Policy, Treasury is focused on increasing efficiencies in the CFIUS process to facilitate greater investment from allies and partners where there is verifiable distance and independence from foreign adversaries or threat actors,' the Department of the Treasury said in a press release.'The United States benefits from the strong and stable investments of our allies and partners,' said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. 'Treasury is committed to maintaining and enhancing the open investment environment that benefits our economy, while making sure that process efficiencies do not diminish our ability to identify and address national security risks that can accompany foreign investment.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX