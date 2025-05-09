Aya Gold & Silver Inc.: Aya Gold & Silver Reports April Production as Zgounder Ramp Up Gains Momentum

MONTREAL, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report continued operational progress at its Zgounder Silver Mine, driven by a strong mine ramp up, exceptional mill performance, a clear path to improve recovery, and solid April production.

April Production Metrics

Production Metrics Q1-2024 Q1-2025 April 2025 Silver production oz 366,362 1,068,652 345,550 Tonnage processed kt 81,331 249,743 90,763 Silver recovery % 82 82 80 Mill availability % 96 91 98 Mine production t 106,880 194,661 82,496

Operational Highlights

Mine ramp-up continues to exceed expectations, with 2,750 tonnes per day ("tpd") mined in April 2025.

Mill throughput and availability in April are above expectations, averaging 3,025 tpd at 98% availability.

Recovery rates have improved in May.

Clear path to 89% recoveries identified with corrective actions underway, focused on stabilizing and optimizing oxygen production.

Key Actions Underway

Specialized contractor mobilized onsite to restore full capacity of the oxygen plant, with improvements expected over the coming weeks.

Direct collaboration was initiated with the oxygen plant equipment supplier, to fast-track long-term performance enhancements.

Once the oxygen plant reaches designed capacity, it is expected that recoveries will improve to reach feasibility study recovery rates.

Conclusive tests conducted on plant tailings to confirm feasibility study leaching parameters.

"Our fundamentals are strong, the ramp up is on track, and the results are showing - mine production is up 64% since January," said Benoit La Salle, President and CEO. "We've seen a recovery improvement in May, and April's performance confirms that we're maximizing throughput, strengthening free cash flow, and driving down costs. We are pleased to reaffirm our 2025 guidance."

Outlook

As the ramp-up progresses, April's solid production marks an important step forward. Our focus is on attaining consistent performance and delivering sustained recovery improvements at Zgounder.

