Vireo Growth Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

- Q1 revenue of $24.5 million increased 1.9% year-over-year, in line with expectations for Vireo's established markets -

- Merger Transactions expected to begin closing in Q2 and further strengthen profitability profile -

MINNEAPOLIS, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vireo Growth Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CSE: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF), today reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025. Key financial results are presented below in summary form with supporting commentary and discussion from management of certain key operating metrics which the Company uses to judge its performance. All currency figures referenced herein are denominated in U.S. dollars.

Summary of Key Financial Metrics Three Months Ended US $ in millions March 31, 2025 2024 Variance GAAP Revenue $24.5 $24.1 1.9% GAAP Gross Profit $12.4 $12.2 1.4% Gross Profit Margin 50.6% 50.8% -20 bps SG&A Expenses $7.5 $7.1 6.0% SG&A Expenses (% of Sales) 30.5% 29.3% 120 bps

Operating Income (Loss) $2.0 $4.8 -58.5% Operating Income Margin 8.1% 19.8% -1,170 bps

Adjusted EBITDA $6.6 $6.1 8.5% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 26.8% 25.2% 160 bps



Management Commentary

Chief Executive Officer John Mazarakis commented, "First quarter results were in line with our expectations for Vireo's established markets. We experienced continued growth in Maryland, stable performance in Minnesota, medical sales declines in New York, and the commencement of New York adult use sales from our indoor facility. We remain focused on closing our pending merger transactions, expected to begin during the second quarter."

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2025, total current assets excluding New York assets held for sale were $128.5 million, including cash on hand of $86.3 million. Total current liabilities excluding New York assets held for sale and uncertain tax liabilities were $13.3 million. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had a total of 472,078,412 shares outstanding on the treasury method basis using a share price of $0.45.

Merger Transactions

On March 21, 2025, the Company announced that it filed its Definitive Information Circular with respect to its proposed Merger Transactions. The Circular contains proforma financial information for the combined company as well as 2023 and 2024 audited financial information for each of the various Merger Transaction targets. The Company also announced that it has received requisite shareholder approval in connection with the Merger Transactions after soliciting shareholder approvals via written consent.

The Company has obtained required regulatory approvals for its proposed Utah transactions ("Wholesome Cannabis" and the "Arches" technology platform) and is working toward satisfying all other customary closing conditions of the Merger Transactions, which it expects to meet during the second quarter of 2025.

Additional Information

Additional information relating to the Company's first quarter 2025 results will be available on EDGAR and SEDAR later today. Vireo refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA in circumstances in which the Company believes that doing so provides additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. These measures do not have any standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Please see the Supplemental Information and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this news release for more detailed information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation. To the extent any forward-looking information in this press release constitutes "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable United States or Canadian securities laws, this information is being provided as preliminary financial results; the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such financial outlooks. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "should," "believe," "estimate," "would," "looking forward," "may," "continue," "expect," "expected," "will," "likely," "subject to," "transformation," and "pending," variations of such words and phrases, or any statements or clauses containing verbs in any future tense and includes statements regarding the Company's expected performance in 2025; the Company's pending merger transactions, including the expected timing of the closing of such mergers; future shareholder returns; the Company's future access to liquidity; future growth opportunities for the Company;. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Forward-looking information includes both known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release. Financial outlooks, as with forward-looking information generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to various risks as set out herein and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities Exchange Commission. Our actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from management's current expectations and, as a result, our revenue, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and cash on hand may differ materially from the values provided in this press release. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, believed but not certain to be reasonable, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, the reader should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the Company's pending mergers, including satisfaction of closing conditions and regulatory and shareholder approval; risks related to the timing and content of adult-use legislation in markets where the Company currently operates; current and future market conditions, including the market price of the subordinate voting shares of the Company; risks related to epidemics and pandemics; federal, state, local, and foreign government laws, rules, and regulations, including federal and state laws and regulations in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States and any changes to such laws or regulations; operational, regulatory and other risks; execution of business strategy; management of growth; difficulties inherent in forecasting future events; conflicts of interest; risks inherent in an agricultural business; risks inherent in a manufacturing business; liquidity and the ability of the Company to raise additional financing to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to meet the demand for flower in Minnesota; risk of failure in the lawsuit with Verano and the cost of that litigation; our ability to dispose of our assets held for sale at an acceptable price or at all; and risk factors set out in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which is available on EDGAR with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Supplemental Information

The financial information reported in this news release is based on unaudited financial statements for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024. All financial information contained in this news release is qualified in its entirety with reference to such financial statements. To the extent that the financial information contained in this news release is inconsistent with the information contained in the Company's audited financial statements, the financial information contained in this news release shall be deemed to be modified or superseded by the Company's audited financial statements. The making of a modifying or superseding statement shall not be deemed an admission for any purposes that the modified or superseded statement, when made, constituted a misrepresentation for purposes of applicable securities laws.



VIREO GROWTH INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF MARCH 31, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024 (Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed) March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 86,260,997 $ 91,604,970 Accounts receivable, net of credit losses of $259,011 and $254,961, respectively 3,983,466 4,590,351 Income tax receivable 11,367,067 12,027,472 Inventory 23,343,300 21,666,364 Prepayments and other current assets 1,785,664 1,650,977 Warrants held 1,751,906 2,270,964 Assets Held for Sale 99,941,960 96,560,052 Total current assets 228,434,360 230,371,150 Property and equipment, net 32,836,175 32,311,762 Operating lease, right-of-use asset 7,660,568 7,859,434 Intangible assets, net 7,694,517 7,899,328 Deposits 421,244 421,244 Total assets $ 277,046,864 $ 278,862,918 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 12,197,467 $ 10,456,036 Long-Term debt, current portion - 900,000 Right of use liability 1,148,991 1,400,015 Uncertain tax liability 34,959,000 33,324,000 Liabilities held for sale 89,351,157 89,387,203 Total current liabilities 137,656,614 135,467,254 Right-of-use liability 16,437,288 16,494,439 Other long-term liabilities 37,278 37,278 Convertible debt, net 9,874,521 9,862,378 Long-Term debt, net 62,603,583 61,438,046 Total liabilities $ 226,609,284 $ 223,299,395 Stockholders' deficiency Subordinate Voting Shares ($- par value, unlimited shares authorized; 339,475,288 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and 337,512,681 at December 31, 2024) - - Multiple Voting Shares ($- par value, unlimited shares authorized; 278,170 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and 285,371 at December 31, 2024) - - Additional paid in capital 288,381,930 286,999,084 Accumulated deficit (237,944,351 ) (231,435,561 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficiency) $ 50,437,579 $ 55,563,523 Total liabilities and stockholders' deficiency $ 277,046,864 $ 278,862,918

VIREO GROWTH INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024 (Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenue $ 24,540,641 $ 24,087,315 Cost of sales Product costs 11,695,329 12,146,888 Inventory valuation adjustments 433,000 (304,000 ) Gross profit 12,412,312 12,244,427 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,473,943 7,051,613 Transaction related expenses 1,244,696 - Stock-based compensation expenses 1,460,850 179,789 Depreciation 77,102 73,547 Amortization 180,032 180,034 Total operating expenses 10,436,623 7,484,983 Gain (loss) from operations 1,975,689 4,759,444 Other income (expense): Interest expenses, net (7,599,517 ) (8,722,637 ) Impairment of long-lived assets - - Gain (loss) on disposal of assets - (120,856 ) Other income (expenses) 790,038 1,317,589 Other income (expenses), net (6,809,479 ) (7,525,904 ) Loss before income taxes (4,833,790 ) (2,766,460 ) Current income tax expenses (1,675,000 ) (3,945,000 ) Deferred income tax recoveries - - Net loss and comprehensive loss (6,508,790 ) (6,711,460 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average shares used in computation of net loss per share - basic & diluted 366,800,177 143,126,330

VIREO GROWTH INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024 (Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed) MARCH 31, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (6,508,790 ) $ (6,711,460 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Inventory valuation adjustments 433,000 (304,000 ) Depreciation 77,102 73,547 Depreciation capitalized into inventory 545,262 560,180 Non-cash operating lease expense 121,038 103,564 Amortization of intangible assets 180,032 180,034 Amortization of intangible assets capitalized into inventory 24,778 24,778 Stock-based payments 1,321,220 179,789 Warrants held 519,058 (1,327,879 ) Interest Expense 1,213,681 2,015,889 Accretion 50,284 52,815 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets - 120,856 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts Receivable 606,886 348,817 Prepaid expenses (134,688 ) 290,106 Inventory (2,032,109 ) 299,252 Income taxes 660,406 175,203 Uncertain tax position liabilities 1,635,000 3,760,000 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,818,743 174,340 Changes in operating lease liabilities (358,459 ) (168,746 ) Change in assets and liabilities held for sale (3,495,266 ) (1,037,417 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (3,322,822 ) $ (1,190,332 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: PP&E Additions $ (1,146,777 ) $ (899,264 ) Deposits - (150,100 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (1,146,777 ) $ (1,049,364 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from warrant exercises 38,516 - Proceeds from option exercises 23,110 - Debt principal payments (936,000 ) (1,050,000 ) Lease principal payments - (71,066 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (874,374 ) $ (1,121,066 ) Net change in cash $ (5,343,973 ) $ (3,360,762 ) Cash, beginning of year $ 91,604,970 $ 15,964,665 Cash, end of year $ 86,260,997 $ 12,603,903

VIREO GROWTH INC. STATE-BY-STATE REVENUE PERFORMANCE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024 Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 $ Change % Change Retail: MN $ 11,209,204 $ 10,977,089 $ 232,115 2 % NY 1,205,045 1,821,269 (616,224 ) (34 ) % MD 6,819,392 6,801,082 18,310 0 % Total Retail $ 19,233,641 $ 19,599,440 $ (365,799 ) (2 ) % Wholesale: MD 4,089,238 3,353,661 735,577 22 % NY 936,351 1,134,214 (197,863 ) (17 ) % MN 281,411 - 281,411 100 % Total Wholesale $ 5,307,000 $ 4,487,875 $ 819,125 18 % Total Revenue $ 24,540,641 $ 24,087,315 $ 453,326 2 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Vireo management occasionally elects to provide certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are a non-GAAP measure and does not have a standardized definition under GAAP. The following information provides reconciliations of the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, presented herein to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has provided the non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented.