Freitag, 09.05.2025
USA vs. China: Krieg der seltenen Erden! And the winner is ...
WKN: A1H5H6 | ISIN: CA86863R1055
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2025 13:06 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Supremex Inc: Supremex Reports Voting Results from its Annual General Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

MONTREAL, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supremex Inc. ("Supremex" or the "Company") (TSX: SXP), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions, today announced the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday May 8, 2025.

Voting Results:

A total of 12,310,101 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 50.12% of all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all directors' nominees as follows:

Nominees% For% Against
Nicole Boivin99.300.70
Stewart Emerson99.640.36
Robert B. Johnston99.600.40
Dany Paradis99.380.62
Paul V. Reilly99.220.78
Steven P. Richardson99.220.78
Warren J. White98.421.58

Appointment of Auditors

Based on the proxies received, Ernst and Young LLP were appointed auditors of the Company and the Board of Directors was authorized to fix their remuneration. The percentage of votes cast with respect of the appointment of the auditors is as follows:

% For% Withheld
99.730.27


About Supremex

Supremex is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions. Supremex operates nine manufacturing facilities across four provinces in Canada and five manufacturing facilities in four states in the United States employing approximately 900 people. Supremex' extensive network allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute envelope and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, direct mailers, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers.

For more information, please visit www.supremex.com.

Contact:
Stewart Emerson Martin Goulet, M.Sc., CFA
Président & Chef de la direction MBC Capital Markets Advisors
investors@supremex.com mgoulet@maisonbrison.com
514 595-0555, poste 2316 514 731-0000, poste 229

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
