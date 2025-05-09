WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States Food and Drug Administration has announced that an AI-assisted scientific review pilot will be rolled out by June 30The generative AI tools allow FDA scientists and subject-matter experts to spend less time on tedious, repetitive tasks that often slow down the review process.To reflect the urgency of this effort, FDA Commissioner Martin A. Makary has directed all FDA centers to begin deployment immediately, with the goal of full integration by the end of June.Work will continue to expand use cases, improve functionality and adapt to the evolving needs of each center after June 30. By that date, all centers will be operating on a common, secure generative AI system integrated with FDA's internal data platforms.Looking ahead, the FDA said it plans to expand generative AI capabilities-across all centers using a secure, unified platform.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX