Indra, Audi, and Qualcomm have been collaborating for the past two years to develop this tolling technology for connected vehicles, bringing a new model of nationwide interoperability

The companies will demonstrate this technology during the upcoming OmniAir Interoperability Testing at the SunTrax Test Facility in Florida on May 9, 2025

Indra, Audi of America and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. are launching a joint project to advance next-generation toll payments using cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technology. This initial deployment work will show how vehicles equipped with C-V2X two-way connectivity can ease congestion on toll roads, standardize payments nationwide, and enhance the overall driver experience.

This groundbreaking payment method, based on the global Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) J3217 C-V2X standard, can also serve as a precursor for secure, standardized, and accurate transactions involving other services, such as parking.

Currently, motorists must pay tolls via multi-step mobile apps, bespoke transponders, or license plate identification systems that require validations. The disruptive C-V2X payment system will provide a seamless experience by displaying accurate toll notifications on in-vehicle screens, eliminate transponder incompatibility across the United States, ease congestion caused by toll gantries, and open the possibility for special offers or benefits to drivers of equipped cars.

"We have known for some time that cars will eventually become motorists' wallets, used to pay for everything, from tolls and mileage-based road usage, to parking, to drive-through and other consumer services. The advent of the J3217 C-V2X standard puts United States at the forefront of the in-car payments innovation, and Indra is excited to help bring us one step closer to that connected future," said Raul Ripio, Senior Vice President, Mobility Technology, at Indra.

Commuters are not the only beneficiaries of this new approach. Toll operators, who currently rely on traditional electronic transponders and video tolling to collect tolls, face complex processes in managing these transactions and dedicate extensive roadside infrastructure to detect, identify, classify, and post transactions. In addition, agencies and operators are responsible for managing accounts, inventory, and maintaining equipment to ensure efficient toll payments. The C-V2X-based payment technology will enable toll agencies to further reduce operational costs by minimizing exception processing. Furthermore, this technology improves accuracy by precisely identifying and positioning vehicles at the lane level.

During the planned demonstration, in the upcoming OmniAir Interoperability Testing at the SunTrax Test Facility in Florida on May 9, 2025, the partners will showcase how motorists approaching a toll area in connected vehicles will receive in-vehicle notifications with real-time tolling information, allowing drivers to review the toll rates and other details and confirm payments effortlessly. Additionally, Indra will demonstrate how toll operators can accurately identify connected vehicles using C-V2X technology, distinguishing them from non-connected vehicles that use alternative toll payment methods.

This initial deployment project taps into the strengths of Indra, Qualcomm Technologies, and the development teams at Audi Volkswagen Group, to align with regulatory initiatives aimed at propelling the U.S. as the global leader in C-V2X connectivity for transformative, safe, secure, and efficient mobility.

