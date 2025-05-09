Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
USA vs. China: Krieg der seltenen Erden! And the winner is ...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
Tradegate
09.05.25 | 16:47
102,44 Euro
-1,97 % -2,06
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
102,38102,4416:48
102,40102,4616:48
PR Newswire
09.05.2025 15:06 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Original in STEALTH: GIGABYTE Unveils STEALTH ICE Series with AMD X870, B850 Motherboards and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Graphics Card

Finanznachrichten News

TAIPEI, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, continues to redefine DIY PC building with its innovative Project STEALTH, first introduced in 2022. The Project STEALTH concept was the industry's pioneer in adopting reverse-connector motherboards for a cleaner, more streamlined assembly. Now, responding to the growing demand for all-white and cableless PC builds, GIGABYTE launches the STEALTH ICE Series, featuring the AMD X870 and B850 motherboards alongside the GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card. Together with the GIGABYTE C500 PANORAMIC STEALTH ICE chassis, users can now have a truly pure-white setup with a stunning 270-degree panoramic view.

Original in STEALTH: GIGABYTE Unveils STEALTH ICE Series with AMD X870, B850 Motherboards and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Graphics Card

The Project STEALTH elevates the user experience by moving all connectors to the rear side. This reverse-connector layout enables faster and neater cable management, making it easier for users to assemble and maintain their builds. With more spaces on the front side, users can showcase custom cooling, RGB lighting, and stylish decoration on the builds.

Beyond aesthetics and easier assembly, GIGABYTE ensures that the Project STEALTH build is highly compatible. In addition to supporting its own chassis lineup, GIGABYTE has partnered with over 10 renowned case manufacturers, including Corsair, Fractal Design, Phanteks, and more, to provide reverse-connector-ready cases across more than 20 models. This makes the Project STEALTH the most compatible and flexible solution in the market for cableless PC builds.

Whether you're a minimalist seeking a clean visual setup or an enthusiast aiming for the pure white gaming rig, the STEALTH ICE Series delivers unmatched elegance and practicality. Experience a new level of PC DIY with Project STEALTH, where aesthetics meet engineering.

For more information, visit the official GIGABYTE website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682465/3f46eda5_a3da_424d_a570_05fea78f7c2f.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/original-in-stealth-gigabyte-unveils-stealth-ice-series-with-amd-x870-b850-motherboards-and-nvidia-geforce-rtx-5090-graphics-card-302451029.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.