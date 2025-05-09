WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pulp and paper company International Paper Co. (IP) announced Friday the consolidation of its operations in the Rio Grande Valley as part of its strategic growth initiative. The move will allows the company to focus its efforts, provide excellent customer experiences and maintain a competitive cost structure for profitable growth.The company will make strategic investments to convert the current Edinburg, Texas sheet plant into a warehouse, invest in its current facility in McAllen, Texas to increase capabilities and shift its current Reynosa, Mexico operations to a new, more modern and capable facility that is currently under construction in Reynosa.The company will close its box plant and sheet plant in Edinburg, Texas.The company said its goal is to minimize the impact to affected employees through natural attrition, retirements and open positions at other IP facilities, including open positions at the McAllen, Texas facility. The company will assist employees and customers through this transition.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX