Freitag, 09.05.2025
USA vs. China: Krieg der seltenen Erden! And the winner is ...
WKN: A2QEF3 | ISIN: CA98980M1095 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
04.03.25 | 22:00
0,095 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
09.05.2025 15:26 Uhr
Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with a Business Update on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 4:30 pm ET

Finanznachrichten News

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2025 / Zomedica Corp. (OTCQB:ZOMDF) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, will host a conference call and audio-only webcast on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's operational and financial highlights for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025. A question-and-answer session will follow management's prepared remarks.

Event: Zomedica First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Live Call: +1-800-717-1738 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-646-307-1865 (International)

Webcast: LINK

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 11:59 PM ET and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 1148151.

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet® shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi® Loop line of therapeutic devices, along with the TRUFORMA® diagnostic platform, TRUVIEW® digital cytology system, VETGuardian® no-touch monitoring system, and VETIGEL® hemostatic gel, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. Zomedica grew revenue 8% in 2024 to $27 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $71 million in liquidity as of December 31, 2024. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com.

Follow Zomedica

  • Email Alerts: http://investors.zomedica.com

  • LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zomedica

  • Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/zomedica

  • X (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/zomedica

  • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zomedica_inc

Investor Relations Contact:

Zomedica Investor Relations
investors@zomedica.com
1-734-369-2555

SOURCE: Zomedica Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/zomedica-to-report-first-quarter-2025-financial-results-with-a-busine-1025907

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
