Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica's Fourth Friday at Four Webinar Returns: Spotlight on the Assisi Line - Advancing Drug-Free Healing for Pets

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Zomedica Corp. (OTCQB:ZOMDF) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering advanced diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for companion and equine animals, is pleased to announce the next installment of its Fourth Friday at Four webinar series, scheduled for Friday, July 25, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

This month's session will highlight the Assisi line of products, Zomedica's suite of targeted Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (tPEMF) therapy devices that offer non-invasive, drug-free solutions for managing pain and inflammation in companion animals. Designed for both in-clinic and at-home use, the Assisi Loop®, Assisi Loop Lounge®, and Calmer Canine® products have become trusted tools for veterinarians and pet parents alike.

What to Expect:

A closer look at the science behind tPEMF therapy

Real-world success stories and clinical outcomes

How veterinarians are integrating Assisi products into daily care

Interactive Q&A with the Assisi and Zomedica teams

"Our Assisi Loop line of products represents the perfect blend of science, compassion, and innovation," said Nicole Westfall, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Zomedica. "We're excited to highlight how tPEMF therapy is helping animals heal faster, feel better, and live more comfortably-without relying on pharmaceuticals."

Mialisa Gluckert, Senior Director of Assisi Commercialization, added, "This month's webinar will offer an insider's perspective on how our customers are using Assisi products every day to support recovery, ease chronic conditions, and transform outcomes across veterinary practices. It's inspiring to see how far we've come-and where we're going next."

Whether you're a veterinary professional, industry partner, investor, or simply passionate about pet wellness, this webinar will provide valuable insights into the clinical, commercial, and compassionate impact of Assisi drug-free healing technology.

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet® shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi® Loop line of therapeutic devices and the TRUFORMA® diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW® digital cytology system, and the VetGuardian® no-touch monitoring system, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. Zomedica grew revenue 8% in 2024 to $27 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $65 million in liquidity as of March 31, 2025. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com.

