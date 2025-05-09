LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's trade gap increased in March from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.The trade deficit rose to EUR 2.44 billion in March from EUR 1.76 billion in the same month last year.In nominal terms, exports rose only 0.5 percent year-on-year in March, much slower than the 11.6 percent growth a month ago.Imports grew 8.4 percent annually in March, following a 3.8 percent rise in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX