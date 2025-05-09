LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's industrial production expanded for the first time in three months in March, mainly driven by the manufacture of motor vehicles, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Friday.Industrial production advanced 3.5 percent year-on-year in March, reversing a 1.3 percent fall in February.The recovery in March was driven by the higher production of motor vehicles, which surged almost 21.0 percent from last year. On the contrary, the most significant slowdown was recorded in electricity and gas supply, and in the manufacture of machinery.Month-on-month, industrial production was 0.7 percent higher compared to February.Separate official data showed that the trade surplus of the country shrank to EUR 407 million in March from EUR 504 million in the corresponding month last year. Nonetheless, the surplus grew notably from EUR 122 million in February.Exports grew 11.3 percent annually in March, and imports were 13.1 percent higher.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX