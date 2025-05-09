BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Union will launch a dispute against the United States over its universal reciprocal tariffs and tariffs on cars and car parts.EU will formally lodge a request for consultations with the World Trade Organization alleging that these tariffs blatantly violate fundamental WTO rules.'The EU's objective is thus to reaffirm that internationally agreed rules matter, and these cannot be unilaterally disregarded by any WTO member, including the US,' the European Commission said.In parallel, the European Commission has launched a public consultation on a list of US imports which could become subject to EU countermeasures, if ongoing EU-US negotiations do not result in a mutually beneficial outcome and the removal of the U.S. tariffs.The list put to consultation concerns imports from the US worth 95 billion euros, covering a broad range of industrial and agricultural products. The Commission is also consulting on possible restrictions on certain EU exports of steel scrap and chemical products to the US worth 4.4 billion euros.Since the US imposed huge tariffs last month, the EU has prioritized finding a mutually beneficial and balanced solution through negotiations, including within the framework of the 90-day partial suspension of tariffs announced by the US. While these negotiations are ongoing both at political and technical level, the EU continues to prepare potential countermeasures.The European Commission said it continues to carefully monitor the potential diversion of global exports onto the EU market, which might be caused by the US tariffs imposed on third countries.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX