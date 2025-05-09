Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
09.05.2025 16:38 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GoDaddy: Reflection and Recognition: Meet Julia Liu

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2025 / Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

What is your name and what do you do here at GoDaddy?

Hi, my name is Julia, and I am a Software Engineer here at GoDaddy. I interned with the M365 Provisioning team during the summer of 2019 and have continued with the same team since I joined full-time in February 2020. I became a member of our Employee Resource Group, GD Asians when I started working full-time. In August 2023, I seized the opportunity to join the leadership team as the main Communications Lead. By October 2024, I assumed the role of Co-President.

As Co-President of GD Asians, what initiatives or projects are you most excited about, and why?

One of our key priorities this year has been to increase membership and host events that cater to time zones more friendly to our APAC members. I've had members in Asia frequently reach out, asking if we were planning to host any of our events at a more convenient time for them. Given the recent expansion of our teams in India, I wanted to ensure this significant part of our community felt included in our events. We are fortunate to have an incredible group of members in India who have stepped up to facilitate our APAC events. With the exciting lineup planned for May, I'm optimistic that our APAC members will feel the commitment we're making to deliver engaging events directly to them!

What do you want your colleagues, neighbors, and friends to take away from Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month?

I hope my colleagues, neighbors, and friends take away a deeper appreciation for the richness and diversity within the AANHPI community. The umbrella term "AANHPI" originally came about as a way to bring different groups together under one banner to work toward shared goals, but it represents a hugely diverse population - East Asians, Southeast Asians, South Asians, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders. Each of these groups has its own unique identity and stories that deserve to be seen and celebrated in their own right - not just as part of a broader group. I invite everyone, both allies and community members, to take the time to explore the diverse cultures within our community that are often overlooked.

What does AANHPI Heritage Month mean to you, and how do you celebrate it?

For me, AANHPI Heritage Month is more about reflection and recognition than celebration. It's a time to honor the contributions our community has made to American history, society, and culture. It's not really something that I can celebrate with family and friends like I would Lunar New Year or Mid-Autumn Festival, but I find it really encouraging when government organizations use this month to host seminars and festivals that educate and highlight AANHPI impact. I really appreciate that GoDaddy acknowledges this month and empowers our Employee Resource Group to celebrate in ways that are meaningful to us. The events we are hosting this month is most of my celebration!

What aspects of GoDaddy's company culture do you appreciate the most?

GoDaddy has always stood out against other places I've worked because of its incredible people, and the people are what make the culture what it is.

I feel genuinely lucky to work alongside such skilled and welcoming individuals, both in my day-to-day role on the Productivity team and as part of the Core Leadership team within GD Asians. Having the team of talented individuals I work with is an immense privilege. I truly believe I couldn't have found a better environment to cultivate and advance my career as an Engineer.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

