Freitag, 09.05.2025
USA vs. China: Krieg der seltenen Erden! And the winner is ...
WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 | Ticker-Symbol: EJT1
Xetra
09.05.25 | 17:35
6,188 Euro
-0,55 % -0,034
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASYJET PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1846,18618:18
6,1846,18618:18
Dow Jones News
09.05.2025 16:51 Uhr
242 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Holding(s) in Company 
09-May-2025 / 15:20 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00B7KR2P84 
Issuer Name 
EASYJET PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Bank of America Corporation 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
US 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
07-May-2025 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
09-May-2025 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                                   % 
.          % of voting rights   of voting rights through  Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting 
           attached to shares   financial instruments   + 8.B)         rights held in issuer 
           (total of 8.A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
 
 
Resulting situation 
on the date on which 0.048888        9.287377          9.336265        70769823 
threshold was 
crossed or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if   0.109717        8.908568          9.018285 
applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if  Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting    % of direct voting rights    % of indirect voting rights 
possible)              (DTR5.1)            rights (DTR5.2.1)        (DTR5.1)            (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 
                                  368365                             0.048596 
GB00B7KR2P84 
 
 
                                  2217                              0.000292 
US2778562098 
 
 
                Sub 370582                             0.048888% 
Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Number of voting rights that 
Type of financial instrument    Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period     may be acquired if the     % of voting rights 
                                                    instrument is exercised/ 
                                                    converted 
 
 
                  N/A                                 235936             0.031126 
Right to Recall                           N/A 
 
 
                  04/03/2026                             1490              0.000197 
Physical Option                           N/A 
 
 
                  10/03/2026                             1461              0.000193 
Physical Option                           N/A 
 
 
                  07/01/2026                             4873              0.000643 
Physical Option                           N/A 
 
 
                  17/01/2029                             4404              0.000581 
Physical Option                           N/A 
 
 
                  20/06/2025                             20445              0.002697 
Physical Option                           N/A 
 
 
                  16/05/2025                             1150000             0.151713 
Physical Call Option                        N/A 
 
 
                Sub                                   1418609             0.187150% 
Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial instrument    Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period     Physical or cash settlement   Number of voting rights     % of voting rights 
 
 
                  16/06/2025                             Cash              18324610            2.417463 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  04/07/2025                             Cash              4667945             0.615816 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  14/07/2025                             Cash              6987771             0.921857 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  15/07/2025                             Cash              76848              0.010138 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  31/07/2025                             Cash              49561              0.006538 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  29/08/2025                             Cash              11449              0.001510 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  30/10/2025                             Cash              776768             0.102475 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  28/11/2025                             Cash              59497              0.007849 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  29/12/2025                             Cash              88               0.000012 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  30/01/2026                             Cash              43452              0.005732 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  03/03/2026                             Cash              3405015             0.449204 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  06/03/2026                             Cash              2739068             0.361350 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  18/03/2026                             Cash              135360             0.017857 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  30/03/2026                             Cash              12619349            1.664800 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  31/03/2026                             Cash              12084              0.001594 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  02/04/2026                             Cash              13559646            1.788848 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  23/04/2026                             Cash              1966882             0.259480 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  01/05/2026                             Cash              8408              0.001109 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  05/06/2026                             Cash              4064              0.000536 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  09/06/2026                             Cash              15953              0.002105 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  10/06/2026                             Cash              7367              0.000972 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  11/06/2026                             Cash              77396              0.010210 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  12/06/2026                             Cash              2250              0.000297 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  15/06/2026                             Cash              5153              0.000680 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  17/06/2026                             Cash              17711              0.002337 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  19/06/2026                             Cash              28089              0.003706 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  22/06/2026                             Cash              6520              0.000860 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  23/06/2026                             Cash              4015              0.000530 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  30/06/2026                             Cash              3002              0.000396 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  03/07/2026                             Cash              4909              0.000648 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  06/07/2026                             Cash              3635              0.000480 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  10/07/2026                             Cash              2543              0.000335 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  14/07/2026                             Cash              5772              0.000761 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  16/07/2026                             Cash              6322              0.000834 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  31/07/2026                             Cash              3101234             0.409128 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  21/08/2026                             Cash              7737              0.001021 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  31/08/2026                             Cash              46695              0.006160 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  07/09/2026                             Cash              3839              0.000506 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  16/09/2026                             Cash              21964              0.002898 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  28/09/2026                             Cash              5550              0.000732 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  30/10/2026                             Cash              115539             0.015242 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  18/11/2026                             Cash              9647              0.001273 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  14/06/2027                             Cash              28597              0.003773 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  15/02/2028                             Cash              1328              0.000175 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                Sub                                                   68980632            9.100227% 
Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

% of voting rights through 
                                                    financial instruments if it   Total of both if it equals or 
Ultimate controlling person     Name of controlled undertaking   % of voting rights if it equals equals or is higher than the  is higher than the notifiable 
                                    or is higher than the      notifiable threshold      threshold 
                                    notifiable threshold 
 
 
 
 
Bank of America Corporation     Bank of America, National                      3.901534            3.901826% 
                  Association 
 
 
 
 
Bank of America Corporation     BofA Securities, Inc. 
 
 
 
Bank of America Corporation     Merrill Lynch B.V. 
 
 
                                                    3.702098            3.750694% 
Bank of America Corporation     Merrill Lynch International 
 
 
 
Bank of America Corporation     BofA Securities Europe SA

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

09-May-2025

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      EZJ 
LEI Code:    2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  387467 
EQS News ID:  2134438 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2134438&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2025 10:20 ET (14:20 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
