easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ) Holding(s) in Company 09-May-2025 / 15:20 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 07-May-2025 6. Date on which Issuer notified 09-May-2025 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % . % of voting rights of voting rights through Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting attached to shares financial instruments + 8.B) rights held in issuer (total of 8.A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 0.048888 9.287377 9.336265 70769823 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 0.109717 8.908568 9.018285 applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting % of direct voting rights % of indirect voting rights possible) (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) 368365 0.048596 GB00B7KR2P84 2217 0.000292 US2778562098 Sub 370582 0.048888% Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Number of voting rights that Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period may be acquired if the % of voting rights instrument is exercised/ converted N/A 235936 0.031126 Right to Recall N/A 04/03/2026 1490 0.000197 Physical Option N/A 10/03/2026 1461 0.000193 Physical Option N/A 07/01/2026 4873 0.000643 Physical Option N/A 17/01/2029 4404 0.000581 Physical Option N/A 20/06/2025 20445 0.002697 Physical Option N/A 16/05/2025 1150000 0.151713 Physical Call Option N/A Sub 1418609 0.187150% Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights 16/06/2025 Cash 18324610 2.417463 Swaps N/A 04/07/2025 Cash 4667945 0.615816 Swaps N/A 14/07/2025 Cash 6987771 0.921857 Swaps N/A 15/07/2025 Cash 76848 0.010138 Swaps N/A 31/07/2025 Cash 49561 0.006538 Swaps N/A 29/08/2025 Cash 11449 0.001510 Swaps N/A 30/10/2025 Cash 776768 0.102475 Swaps N/A 28/11/2025 Cash 59497 0.007849 Swaps N/A 29/12/2025 Cash 88 0.000012 Swaps N/A 30/01/2026 Cash 43452 0.005732 Swaps N/A 03/03/2026 Cash 3405015 0.449204 Swaps N/A 06/03/2026 Cash 2739068 0.361350 Swaps N/A 18/03/2026 Cash 135360 0.017857 Swaps N/A 30/03/2026 Cash 12619349 1.664800 Swaps N/A 31/03/2026 Cash 12084 0.001594 Swaps N/A 02/04/2026 Cash 13559646 1.788848 Swaps N/A 23/04/2026 Cash 1966882 0.259480 Swaps N/A 01/05/2026 Cash 8408 0.001109 Swaps N/A 05/06/2026 Cash 4064 0.000536 Swaps N/A 09/06/2026 Cash 15953 0.002105 Swaps N/A 10/06/2026 Cash 7367 0.000972 Swaps N/A 11/06/2026 Cash 77396 0.010210 Swaps N/A 12/06/2026 Cash 2250 0.000297 Swaps N/A 15/06/2026 Cash 5153 0.000680 Swaps N/A 17/06/2026 Cash 17711 0.002337 Swaps N/A 19/06/2026 Cash 28089 0.003706 Swaps N/A 22/06/2026 Cash 6520 0.000860 Swaps N/A 23/06/2026 Cash 4015 0.000530 Swaps N/A 30/06/2026 Cash 3002 0.000396 Swaps N/A 03/07/2026 Cash 4909 0.000648 Swaps N/A 06/07/2026 Cash 3635 0.000480 Swaps N/A 10/07/2026 Cash 2543 0.000335 Swaps N/A 14/07/2026 Cash 5772 0.000761 Swaps N/A 16/07/2026 Cash 6322 0.000834 Swaps N/A 31/07/2026 Cash 3101234 0.409128 Swaps N/A 21/08/2026 Cash 7737 0.001021 Swaps N/A 31/08/2026 Cash 46695 0.006160 Swaps N/A 07/09/2026 Cash 3839 0.000506 Swaps N/A 16/09/2026 Cash 21964 0.002898 Swaps N/A 28/09/2026 Cash 5550 0.000732 Swaps N/A 30/10/2026 Cash 115539 0.015242 Swaps N/A 18/11/2026 Cash 9647 0.001273 Swaps N/A 14/06/2027 Cash 28597 0.003773 Swaps N/A 15/02/2028 Cash 1328 0.000175 Swaps N/A Sub 68980632 9.100227% Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it Total of both if it equals or Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals equals or is higher than the is higher than the notifiable or is higher than the notifiable threshold threshold notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National 3.901534 3.901826% Association Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities, Inc. Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch B.V. 3.702098 3.750694% Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

09-May-2025

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

