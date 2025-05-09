Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
USA vs. China: Krieg der seltenen Erden! And the winner is ...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893113 | ISIN: FR0000131906 | Ticker-Symbol: RNL
Tradegate
09.05.25 | 19:49
47,650 Euro
+2,50 % +1,160
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RENAULT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENAULT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,61047,70019:50
47,61047,70019:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2025 17:48 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Renault Group strengthens value sharing through employee share ownership

Finanznachrichten News
PRESS RELEASE
May 9, 2025

RENAULT GROUP STRENGTHENS VALUE SHARING THROUGH EMPLOYEE SHARE OWNERSHIP

  • With the 4th edition of its employee share ownership plan, Renaulution Shareplan, Renault Group reaffirms its ambition to build an inclusive and participative company model. As of December 31, 2024, employees held 5.63% of the company's share capital.
  • In 2025, the Group will grant 3 free shares to eligible employees in 30 countries 1 and offer the opportunity to purchase shares on preferential terms in 24 countries2.
  • The reference share price for this plan has been set at €44.76. With a 30% discount, employees will be able to subscribe at a preferential price of €31.34, along with an additional employer contribution.

Boulogne-Billancourt, May 9, 2025 - For the fourth year in a row, Renault Group is renewing its employee share ownership plan. This initiative reflects the Group's commitment to strengthening value sharing with its employees and involving them more closely in its performance and long-term strategy.

A broadly accessible initiative

Nearly 100,000 eligible employees across 30 countries will receive three free shares, granted unilaterally by the company with no investment required. This employee share ownership program builds on the previous initiatives launched since the start of the Renaulution. By placing employees at the heart of this approach, the Group reaffirms both its social commitment and its belief that employees are key drivers of its long-term success.

Shares at a preferential price

From May 12 to May 30, 2025, eligible employees in 24 countries will have the opportunity to purchase Renault S.A. shares at a preferential price of €31.34, thanks to a 30% discount applied to the reference price of €44.76. This discount applies to all shares subscribed as part of the plan.

An additional company contribution further enhances the offer: for the first share purchased, each employee will receive three free shares. This means that for an investment of €31.34, the employee will receive a total of 7 shares (representing a value of €313.32 based on the reference price), of which 6 are offered by Renault Group - a gross benefit of €281.98.

In accordance with applicable regulations, each employee's investment is capped at 25% of their estimated gross annual salary for 2025.

RENAULT GROUP
INVESTOR RELATIONS 		Philippine de Schonen
+33 6 13 45 68 39
philippine.de-schonen@renault.com
RENAULT GROUP PRESS CONTACT


 Florentina Deca
+33 6 32 13 69 15
florentina.deca@renault.com

About Renault Group
Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its 4 brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine, Mobilize - and offers sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in 114 countries, Renault Group sold 2.265 million vehicles in 2024. It employs more than 98,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, Renault Group's ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

More information: https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

1 Germany, Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, China, Colombia, South Korea, Croatia, Spain, France, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Malta, Morocco, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, United Kingdom, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, and Ukraine. The offer in Morocco remains subject to approval from the market authority.
2 Germany, Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, South Korea, Spain, France, India, Ireland, Italy, Morocco, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, United Kingdom, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, and Türkiye.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.