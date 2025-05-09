Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
USA vs. China: Krieg der seltenen Erden! And the winner is ...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5GK | ISIN: US50155Q1004 | Ticker-Symbol: 7XU
Frankfurt
09.05.25 | 10:57
32,170 Euro
+0,53 % +0,170
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
KYNDRYL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KYNDRYL HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,11033,23019:51
33,10033,22019:51
PR Newswire
09.05.2025 17:42 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kyndryl Announces Operational Leadership Rotation

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, announced today a leadership rotation in some Delivery, Practice and Country roles.

Xerxes Cooper will become Global Leader of Kyndryl Delivery, responsible for leading Kyndryl's delivery organization that provides mission-critical enterprise technology services to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. Previously, Cooper was President of Kyndryl Strategic Markets where he grew signings, increased new business wins, scaled Kyndryl Consult and improved profitability.

Petra Goude has been appointed President of Kyndryl Strategic Markets overseeing select countries across Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. Previously, Goude led the Core Enterprise and zCloud practice, where she drove digital transformation for customers by modernizing their mission-critical core systems with the breadth and depth of Kyndryl's capabilities.

Jamie Rutledge has been named President of Kyndryl U.S. He was previously the Global Leader of Kyndryl Delivery, where he was instrumental to the development of Kyndryl Bridge, the Company's AI-enabled operating platform. As part of the Company's 3A's strategy, Rutledge successfully led the Advanced Delivery initiative, substantially growing the adoption of Kyndryl Bridge and its use of GenAI and Agentic AI, delivering new value for customers.

Hassan Zamat has been appointed Global Practice Leader for Core Enterprise and zCloud, which provides world-class services for customers as they design, modernize and manage their hybrid IT environments. In his previous role, he led Kyndryl's Accounts initiative as part of the Company's 3A's strategy, which has had a significant positive impact on Kyndryl's transformation.

"These exceptional leaders have been instrumental in executing our 3A's strategy - delivering success for our customers and profitable growth for Kyndryl," said Elly Keinan, Group President, Kyndryl. "Each has been essential to implementing our key growth initiatives, such as collaborating with our Alliance partners, modernizing customers' technology environments with GenAI and Agentic AI, and cultivating our culture as an employer of choice."

About Kyndryl
Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

Kyndryl Investor Contact:
[email protected]

Kyndryl Media Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Kyndryl

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.