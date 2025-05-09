BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Despite a couple of mild setbacks that briefly pushed it into negative territory, the Switzerland market ended on a positive note on Friday.Easing concerns about trade tensions following the announcement of a trade deal between the U.S. and U.K., and upcoming talks between U.S. and China helped keep the mood positive.Meanwhile, According to Bloomberg News, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter said the nation could soon finalize a trade deal with the US following 'constructive' talks in Geneva with senior US officials.The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 25.60 points or 0.21% at 12,087.32, after moving in a tight range between 12,054.42 and 12,123.04.Sonova climbed 3.4%. Lonza Group and Sandoz Group gained about 2.4% and 2.1%, respectively. Logitech International ended 1.71%, SIG Group closed 1.43% up, and Partners Group gained 1.41%.Lindt & Spruengli, Swisscom, UBS Group, Givaudan, Nestle, Julius Baer and SGS posted moderate gains.Kuehne + Nagel closed 3.2% down. Roche Holding drifted lower by 0.88%, while Zurich Insurance, Novartis and VAT Group ended modestly lower.Data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed Switzerland's consumer confidence index stood at -42 in April 2025, the lowest in fourteen months, falling four points from the same month last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX